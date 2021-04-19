Nier Replicant Extra Content Trailer shows Automata outfits, weapons, & new dungeons There's a lot of new content coming to Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139..., including Automata content, new dungeons, and a new 'Mermaid' episode.

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139... is quite literally right around the corner with its release date set for later this week. We’ve had a lot of trailers of both cinematics and gameplay showing off improvements for the game, so one might have thought that days before release, there’s little left to share or see. One would be wrong. Square Enix and Toylogic just released another new Nier Replicant remaster trailer, this time featuring all sorts of extra content coming to the game both original and from Nier Automata.

Square Enix and Toylogic shared the Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139... trailer on the Square Enix YouTube on April 19, 2021. This one in particular features all-new content coming to the Nier Replicant remaster. A host of Nier Automata content will be available, including weapons, outfits, and even voice acting from the Nier Automata cast. Moreover, there will be original content to explore in the form of new, challenging dungeons known as “15 Nightmares” and a new side-story episode known as “Mermaid,” which features a daunting and dangerous-looking new boss. You can have a look in the trailer below.

It’s quite a bit of goods in addition to all of the visual upgrades and tweaks coming to the Nier Replicant remaster. Considering this version of the game was never officially released in the west, it looks like North American players will get to enjoy quite a bit of extra fun with the game, although it also means those familiar with Nier Replicant might have quite a bit of reason to return and give it another go. It’s also unclear if this is the “free DLC” Square Enix previously mentioned or if something further is on the way.

Nonetheless, Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139... has an April 22, 2021 release date, so we won’t be waiting much longer to play. Want to see the difference between the original and the new edition? Be sure to check out the opening cinematic side by side with that of the Nier Replicant remaster and stay tuned for further news and information about the game up to and after launch.