Nier Replicant remaster gets new trailer showing entirely recreated opening cinematic Beat for beat, Square Enix shared a full recreation of the opening cinematic for Nier Replicant in its upcoming ver.1.122474487139... Edition.

With the Nier Replicant remaster slated for an April 2021 release, there’s little time left between now and when the game comes out. We’ve seen plenty of reveals and gameplay showing off what to expect in the remastered action-RPG classic, but Square Enix still has some cool things up its sleeve ahead of launch. Recently, the publisher and developer shared a new trailer showcasing the entirety of the opening cinematic for the game, but with the polish of the remaster.

Square Enix shared the Nier Replicant ver.1.122474487139… opening cinematic trailer on its YouTube channel on February 24, 2021. It is a beat-for-beat rendition of the opening cinematic originally launched for the Japanese version of Nier Replicant in 2010. However, the entire sequence is entirely recreated in the new graphical touch-ups and improvements of the Nier Replicant remaster. You can see the new trailer featuring the remastered cinematic just below.

And just for fun, here’s a look back at the original opening cinematic for Nier Replicant from back in 2010.

It’s interesting to see the differences, just how much things have been smoothed out, and how textures and graphical effects have been improved in the new version. It’s also a pretty good companion to the gameplay footage revealed at The Game Awards 2021. All-in-all, it’s easy to see the foundation of what would lead to Nier Automata on full display throughout both of these reveals.

The Nier Replicant remaster is slated for release on April 22, 2021 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, so we won’t be waiting incredibly long to get our hands on the full game. That said, if you’ve somehow missed out on the latest video releases, these last two should give you a pretty good idea of what you’re in for.

Stay tuned to Shacknews for any further updates on the Nier Replicant remaster leading up to its April 2021 launch.