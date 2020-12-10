NieR Replicant remaster gets new gameplay reveal at The Game Awards Before making its way out west for the first time, the NieR Replicant remaster got a new gameplay reveal during The Game Awards' pre-show.

This has been a big year for gaming anniversaries. Several series have had milestone anniversaries, including Square Enix's NieR franchise. Earlier this year, the publisher announced that it would celebrate the series' tenth annivesary by remastering NieR Replicant as... (inhales)... NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 and bringing it to the West for the first time. The Game Awards pre-show on Thursday had everything a NieR fan could ask for, showing off a new gameplay presentation during the pre-show presentation.

Players can check out some of the swordplay that they can expect to engage in. They can also see the numerous different enemy types that they'll encounter and that they'll encounter in numbers. Yes, there are some outright bullet hell attacks that will plague players, but they'll have plenty to unleash themselves, as the trailer showed off some dynamite attacks that hit hard and can clear out multiple enemies at once.

For the uninitiated, the original NieR Replicant was only released in Japan. It's considered a prequel to the acclaimed NieR: Automata, which follows a young hero looking to save his sister, Yonah, from the Black Scrawl disease that has been gradually wiping out humanity.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is set to release on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 23, 2021.