New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

NieR Replicant remaster gets new gameplay reveal at The Game Awards

Before making its way out west for the first time, the NieR Replicant remaster got a new gameplay reveal during The Game Awards' pre-show.
Ozzie Mejia
2

This has been a big year for gaming anniversaries. Several series have had milestone anniversaries, including Square Enix's NieR franchise. Earlier this year, the publisher announced that it would celebrate the series' tenth annivesary by remastering NieR Replicant as... (inhales)... NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 and bringing it to the West for the first time. The Game Awards pre-show on Thursday had everything a NieR fan could ask for, showing off a new gameplay presentation during the pre-show presentation.

Players can check out some of the swordplay that they can expect to engage in. They can also see the numerous different enemy types that they'll encounter and that they'll encounter in numbers. Yes, there are some outright bullet hell attacks that will plague players, but they'll have plenty to unleash themselves, as the trailer showed off some dynamite attacks that hit hard and can clear out multiple enemies at once.

For the uninitiated, the original NieR Replicant was only released in Japan. It's considered a prequel to the acclaimed NieR: Automata, which follows a young hero looking to save his sister, Yonah, from the Black Scrawl disease that has been gradually wiping out humanity.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is set to release on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 23, 2021.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola