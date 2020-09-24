Nier Replicant remaster gets an April 2021 release date The remaster of the original game, Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139, now has a release date for Xbox One, PS4, and PC in 2021.

The original Nier is a curious game. A spinoff of the Drakengard series, Nier Replicant, or just Nier as it was called in western releases, is a very different game based on whether you play the Japan or worldwide versions. That’s going to change when the game’s remaster launches, which will give all players access to the game in its original form with some polish. We’ve known about the remaster, Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139, for some time, but it recently got a release date for April 2021.

The release date for Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 was announced by Square Enix during its Tokyo Game Show 2020 segment on September 24, 2020. Officially coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on April 22, 2021, the Nier Replicant remaster will bring Nier: Automata’s precursor to audiences worldwide next year. Boasting updated graphics and other improvements, perhaps the most important feature of the Nier Replicant remaster is that players will be able to play it in its US or original Japanese form, the latter of which featured a younger main character and expanded plot

We officially learned of the Nier Replicant remaster back in March of this year. Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 is set to offer all players the original experience, which many may have missed due to the decisions by Square Enix to rework various versions of the game. With Nier: Automata having done so well since its launch in 2017, boasting over 4 million copies sold in 2019, there’s undoubtedly a large fan base interested in a proper introduction of Nier’s ongoing storyline.

It would seem that we finally get that proper introduction in 2021, although PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the Nier Replicant remaster have not been announced just yet. With the launch date still some distance out, we expect this may change on the way there. Stay tuned for further updates and details on Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 ahead of its April 2021 launch.