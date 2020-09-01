Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online stream schedule released Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online is one of the latest major conference pivots to an online format. A schedule has just been posted of what developers and publishers are presenting and when.

As COVID-19 continues to make physical events nearly impossible in 2020, Tokyo Game Show is one of the next major events up on the block to pivot its format to an online arrangement. Dubbed Tokyo Game Show Online 2020 Online, the organizers have just released a presentation schedule of when various developers and publishers will be on stream during the overall event.

The organizers behind Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online posted the schedule for much of the event on the TGS website. Taking place over the course of four days from September 24 to September 27, Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online’s streaming will kick off at 5a.m. PT / 8a.m. ET with a presentation from Microsoft Japan and its Xbox showcase following the show’s opening. Much of the presentations will be watchable on the Tokyo Game Show official YouTube channel. If you want to see everything that’s on the slate for TGS 2020 Online, you can check out the schedule below. Bear in mind that everything on the schedule is currently in Japan Standard Time.

From September 24 to 27, the streaming schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online schedule is packed with a solid list of publishers and developers. Take note, these times are Japan Standard Time.

Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online is the latest pivot after the original physical event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is far from the only one to do so, with Gamescom 2020 having just recently had its own online pivot this previous weekend.

Despite the issues, Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online appears to have a fully packed slate of events and news from various publishers and developers throughout the gaming industry. Previous years of Tokyo Game Show have had plenty to share, including reveals of Death Stranding at 2019 and Kingdom Hearts 3 and Resident Evil 2 reveals at Tokyo Game Show 2018. There are always plenty of fun new reveals at TGS and, despite the online format, we expect Tokyo Game Show Online 2020 to be no different.

Get ready to tune into Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online at the end of September and stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest on and from the upcoming event.