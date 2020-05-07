Tokyo Game Show 2020 canceled over coronavirus concerns One of the last of the major gaming events for 2020 is biting the dust, as Tokyo Game Show 2020 will be held digitally.

At this point, it feels like every last event for the year has been canceled due to COVID-19. And while Japan appears to be getting over the hump when it comes to the ongoing pandemic, the organizers behind Tokyo Game Show are not about to take any chances. On Thursday, the Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association confirmed that this year's show will not take place and instead be held digitally.

Here's the full press release issued on Thursday:

TOKYO GAME SHOW 2020（TGS2020）, scheduled to be held from September 24 (Thu.) to 27 (Sun.), 2020, is now planned to take place online. TGS2020, which is usually held at Makuhari Messe, is cancelled. TGS2020 is organized by the Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association (CESA, Chairman: Hideki Hayakawa) and co-organized by Nikkei Business Publications, Inc. (President & CEO: Naoto Yoshida) and Dentsu Inc. (Representative Director: Hiroshi Igarashi)

Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a global scale and the situation remains unpredictable in Japan as well, the organizer and the co-organizers have reached this decision after a long consideration to place the utmost priority on the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors and stakeholders. We ask for your kind understanding and cooperation.

More information will be announced as needed on the official website (https://tgs.cesa.or.jp/en/) and press releases from late May.

Tokyo Game Show appears to be the last of the major events for 2020 to bite the dust. However, it should be noted that August's PAX West is tentatively set to go on and may very well be the last big gaming event standing.

Look for more details on what's next for Tokyo Game Show in the weeks ahead. Shacknews will continue to monitor this story as it develops.