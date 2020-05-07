New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tokyo Game Show 2020 canceled over coronavirus concerns

One of the last of the major gaming events for 2020 is biting the dust, as Tokyo Game Show 2020 will be held digitally.
Ozzie Mejia
2

At this point, it feels like every last event for the year has been canceled due to COVID-19. And while Japan appears to be getting over the hump when it comes to the ongoing pandemic, the organizers behind Tokyo Game Show are not about to take any chances. On Thursday, the Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association confirmed that this year's show will not take place and instead be held digitally.

Here's the full press release issued on Thursday:

Tokyo Game Show appears to be the last of the major events for 2020 to bite the dust. However, it should be noted that August's PAX West is tentatively set to go on and may very well be the last big gaming event standing.

Look for more details on what's next for Tokyo Game Show in the weeks ahead. Shacknews will continue to monitor this story as it develops.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

