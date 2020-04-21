PAX West will tentatively go on in wake of coronavirus pandemic As COVID-19 continues to hold the world at a standstill, PAX West looks to still be on for September.

Events have been getting canceled left and right in the wake of the continuing coronavirus pandemic. With more and more gaming events either opting to go digital or shutting down outright, many eyes have turned to PAX West, which is set to go down in Seattle, Washington, one of the hardest-hit areas of the pandemic. On Tuesday, the PAX team offered an update, noting that in spite of the continuing COVID crisis, PAX West is set to go on uninterrupted.

Here's the full message from the PAX website:

Hey there! We hope you’re staying safe and healthy in these uncertain times.

We tend to be pretty quiet this time of year, but since we’ve had some questions from fans and exhibitors we wanted to let everyone know that as of this moment, we’re still planning on putting together a great PAX West this coming Labor Day Weekend (September 4th - 7th) for you, and we will be updating our website with more information on badges and hotel registration in the coming months.

Our first priority is always your safety, and that extends to issues of public health. As the year progresses, we will continue to monitor the situation and work with health officials at all levels of government, and intend to follow all CDC and WHO guidelines as they are released. That said, actions already taken by our convention center and local government have left us optimistic, and we will continue working with them to make sure we take the correct steps throughout the summer.

We look forward to welcoming you home as we always have, but until then - may you give Tom Nook a run for his money, and may Sephiroth stand defeated in your wake.

As is the case with anything and everything this year, this is all subject to change. Remember that Comic Con International had hoped to continue running San Diego Comic Con when the COVID outbreak originally started, but eventually had to throw in the towel and cancel the show just last week. Gamescom likewise had plans to continue before ultimately deciding on a digital-only event.

If PAX West 2020 goes on as scheduled, it will run from September 4-7. We're doing our best to keep up with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and how it's affecting the gaming world. Keep it on Shacknews for any further updates.