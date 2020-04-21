New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PAX West will tentatively go on in wake of coronavirus pandemic

As COVID-19 continues to hold the world at a standstill, PAX West looks to still be on for September.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Events have been getting canceled left and right in the wake of the continuing coronavirus pandemic. With more and more gaming events either opting to go digital or shutting down outright, many eyes have turned to PAX West, which is set to go down in Seattle, Washington, one of the hardest-hit areas of the pandemic. On Tuesday, the PAX team offered an update, noting that in spite of the continuing COVID crisis, PAX West is set to go on uninterrupted.

Here's the full message from the PAX website:

As is the case with anything and everything this year, this is all subject to change. Remember that Comic Con International had hoped to continue running San Diego Comic Con when the COVID outbreak originally started, but eventually had to throw in the towel and cancel the show just last week. Gamescom likewise had plans to continue before ultimately deciding on a digital-only event.

If PAX West 2020 goes on as scheduled, it will run from September 4-7. We're doing our best to keep up with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and how it's affecting the gaming world. Keep it on Shacknews for any further updates.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

