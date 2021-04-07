Nier Replicant's remaster went gold 'a while ago' & the team is preparing free DLC Square Enix producer Yosuke Saito recently shared that the Nier Replicant remaster devs will be revealing free DLC and its release date soon.

The Nier Replicant remaster (otherwise known as Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139…) is just around the corner with a release date coming this month. It will bring the original intended version of the game to the west with a graphical overhaul and various other updates, but that’s apparently not all. Recently, the developers behind Nier Replicant shared that not only has the game gone gold (for a while now in fact), but it has some mystery DLC on the way and the team will be revealing its contents and release date soon.

Square Enix and Nier Replicant remaster producer Yosuke Saito shared the above information in a tweet on his personal Twitter on April 7, 2021, as reported by Gematsu. According to Saito, the Nier Replicant remaster went gold quite a while ago, meaning a master copy of the game is complete and ready for distribution. So what has the team been working on ahead of the release date? Why, DLC. Apparently, Square Enix and Toylogic are prepping free DLC that will be revealed with a release date for the game soon. Saito also mentions players ought to pre-order, although there’s no indication that the DLC will require this.

As for what the DLC will be, it’s a mystery. It could be anything from costumes to a mode in which players can play different versions of the game (such as a remaster of the North American version better known now as Nier: Gestalt). Whatever, the case, it seems as though the DLC will come at no charge for players to enjoy, which is nice in and of itself. The Nier Replicant remaster is set to launch on April 22, 2021. If you want to see the differences, Square Enix even released a beat-for-beat recreation of the opening cinematic that shows off the new graphics, textures, and details.

The launch date is right around the corner for Nier Replicant and the DLC reveal will come soon after. Stay tuned for details on what the free content coming to the Nier Replicant remaster will entail.