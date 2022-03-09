Square Enix Music channel launches on YouTube with over 5,500 licensed tracks The publisher has added a vast array of music from across its franchise to its new YouTube Music channel.

Square Enix’s gaming history is filled to the absolute brim with good soundtracks. The publisher has been at it for a long time with franchises like Final Fantasy, SaGa, Chrono Chross/Trigger, Star Ocean, and so much more. Now, it’s about to get far easier than ever to find any music out of a Square Enix game. The publisher just launched its Square Enix Music channel on YouTube and now features around 5,500 tracks to check out, along with mixes of various music.

The Square Enix Music channel was launched on YouTube and its accompanying YouTube Music section on March 9, 2022. The channel is dedicated to hosting all of Square Enix’s gathered music from across all of its games, including some new mixes such as a lo-fi blend of Final Fantasy tunes. Square Enix has even organized a wide variety of playlists dedicated to some of its most popular and long-running series. Final Fantasy is well represented, as is the Mana series. NieR and the Chrono series also make an appearance while one-offs like Octopath Traveler also show up.

This is a surprising, yet delightful move by Square Enix. The publisher owns an enormous amount of music arranged by legendary composers such as Nobuo Uematsu, Keiichi Okabe, and so many more. We’ve seen similar moves previously by the likes of Konami, which put the entirety of the Castlevania franchise soundtracks on Spotify. However, Square Enix goes well beyond just one franchise, including a lot of great music from a mountain of great games on its playlists and channel.

With the launch of the Square Enix Music channel, fans now have a place to go when they feel like jamming out to any tunes from games by the publisher. It will be interesting to see if any other publishers with a decent amount of good game music under their belt follow a similar route.