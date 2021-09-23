New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Expansion Pass Wave 2 arrives in October

The next big content push for Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity brings along new playable characters Purah and Robbie.

Chris Jarrard
1

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity enjoyed lots of success in 2020 as a new action title in the Legend of Zelda universe. Fans were hungry for more and the developers are more than happy to oblige. Wave 2 of Age of Calamity’s Expansion pass is almost ready for launch, as Nintendo announced during today’s Direct presentation that the new content would be arriving on October 28.

This story is developing...

