Evening Reading - October 9, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews. You made it. You absolutely slayed that week. Well done. It's Friday night, which means you should take a moment to reflect on the week that's just gone, take some time to relax, and then consider your plans for the weekend. Will it be a busy weekend of work or a chill weekend full of relaxing good times? Either way, I hope it's great. Now, let us peruse some of the stories written here on Shacknews and then look at some funny things from the internet.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Mike Tyson interview

Mike Tyson continues to be a fountain of knowledge. If you're looking for something to watch, or even listen to, while working out or eating dinner, pop this on. The fighting world is intense.

The realities of war

This is actually some of the saddest shit I’ve seen pic.twitter.com/Djw2lhZ8sF — Spooky Alex Peter 🎃 (@LolOverruled) October 8, 2020

There's a lot to unpack here. These fellas are still just kids.

Mood changer

I'm tired today so here's a goat jumping on a trampoline. https://t.co/LOK7pTBhhU — David L. Craddock (@davidlcraddock) October 9, 2020

That'll lift your spirits a bit after that last video. Mate, look at that. A sheep having a good time on a trampoline.

That's the dream

Mick Fleetwood surprises star of viral video which features Fleetwood Mac's 1977 hit song Dreamshttps://t.co/tMeVEj1wJl pic.twitter.com/dtlo5zL39P — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 9, 2020

You love seeing something so wholesome. That will put a big ol' smile on your face.

He is Turok!

New milestones all around.

Among Us

The creativity of people is always amazing. Who'd of thought machinima was possible in Among Us?

This is devilish in its genius.

2020 is getting better, slowly but surely

Universal Studios Japan will offer Mario and Luigi fruit pancake sandwiches.



2020 redeemed?



"Okey dokey" pic.twitter.com/TETdTUbSPE — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) October 10, 2020

No wonder that monkey keeps taking Mario's hat, it must be delicious. I wonder what flavor Luigi's hat is. Apple?

The Fatman

Why didn’t they just call the new Mel Gibson vehicle “Weird Al’s Intellectual Property: The Movie”? pic.twitter.com/bwO0l1Zyo4 — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) October 9, 2020

Every story has already been told, but this sure is a bit sus.

A friendly (?) reminder

D I D



Y O U



D R I N K



W A T E R



T O D A Y ?



Y O U



S T U P I D



B I T C H? — reminding you to drink water (@drinkwaterho) October 9, 2020

Did you drink your glass of wet today? Really, should be drinking more than one.

Destiny Lore Masters

THIS FUCKING SENDS ME pic.twitter.com/ZcaNilwLlP — ash (left trigger hank anderson) (@EmoticonAsh) October 8, 2020

God bless those Chroniclers out there letting us all know what's really going on in the story.

And here's a photo of definitely not Rad or Wednesday. This is an Australian common brushtail possum that was hiding out in some shelves in my garage. Look at how it tries to hide itself with its big bushy tail. These things are adorable and quite timid.

