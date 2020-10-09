Evening Reading - October 9, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews. You made it. You absolutely slayed that week. Well done. It's Friday night, which means you should take a moment to reflect on the week that's just gone, take some time to relax, and then consider your plans for the weekend. Will it be a busy weekend of work or a chill weekend full of relaxing good times? Either way, I hope it's great. Now, let us peruse some of the stories written here on Shacknews and then look at some funny things from the internet.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- United States voter registration dates and deadlines for 2020 election
- Shack Chat: What's your favorite DnD creature?
- Costume Kingdom review: Halloween heroes
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 9: Free Sonic 2 on Steam
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 9: PS Games of a Generation second chance
- Judge rules against Epic Games, keeping Fortnite off the App Store
- Indivisible production will end in wake of Lab Zero Games fallout
- Marvel's Avengers dips below 1,000 players, boss confident they will return
- Amnesia: Rebirth story & environments trailer shows off the game's eerie locales
- The Medium confronts evil with a December release date
- Xbox Game Pass and xCloud rumored to be coming to iOS in 2021
- PS5 boasts 99% backwards compatibility with PS4 library for launch day
- Insomniac Games announces Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has gone gold
- Final Fantasy 16's basic development is done & release may not be too far off
- Microsoft's new store guidelines seemingly take a shot at Apple & support Epic
- Twitch employees come forward with stories of sexual assault, abuse, and racism
- Twitter to implement systems policing misinformation during 2020 election
- Genshin Impact Version 1.1 details leak, point to multiple character nerfs
- Bugsnax voice actors and cast list
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Mike Tyson interview
Mike Tyson continues to be a fountain of knowledge. If you're looking for something to watch, or even listen to, while working out or eating dinner, pop this on. The fighting world is intense.
The realities of war
This is actually some of the saddest shit I’ve seen pic.twitter.com/Djw2lhZ8sF— Spooky Alex Peter 🎃 (@LolOverruled) October 8, 2020
There's a lot to unpack here. These fellas are still just kids.
Mood changer
I'm tired today so here's a goat jumping on a trampoline. https://t.co/LOK7pTBhhU— David L. Craddock (@davidlcraddock) October 9, 2020
That'll lift your spirits a bit after that last video. Mate, look at that. A sheep having a good time on a trampoline.
That's the dream
Mick Fleetwood surprises star of viral video which features Fleetwood Mac's 1977 hit song Dreamshttps://t.co/tMeVEj1wJl pic.twitter.com/dtlo5zL39P— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 9, 2020
You love seeing something so wholesome. That will put a big ol' smile on your face.
He is Turok!
I am Turok! pic.twitter.com/DTCChLwOF4— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) October 9, 2020
New milestones all around.
Among Us
October 9, 2020
The creativity of people is always amazing. Who'd of thought machinima was possible in Among Us?
freaking evil pic.twitter.com/jf49y5nCvW— 🎃 Keik-o-Lantern👻 (@KeikoTakamura) October 8, 2020
This is devilish in its genius.
2020 is getting better, slowly but surely
Universal Studios Japan will offer Mario and Luigi fruit pancake sandwiches.— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) October 10, 2020
2020 redeemed?
"Okey dokey" pic.twitter.com/TETdTUbSPE
No wonder that monkey keeps taking Mario's hat, it must be delicious. I wonder what flavor Luigi's hat is. Apple?
The Fatman
Why didn’t they just call the new Mel Gibson vehicle “Weird Al’s Intellectual Property: The Movie”? pic.twitter.com/bwO0l1Zyo4— Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) October 9, 2020
Every story has already been told, but this sure is a bit sus.
A friendly (?) reminder
D I D— reminding you to drink water (@drinkwaterho) October 9, 2020
Y O U
D R I N K
W A T E R
T O D A Y ?
Y O U
S T U P I D
B I T C H?
Did you drink your glass of wet today? Really, should be drinking more than one.
Destiny Lore Masters
THIS FUCKING SENDS ME pic.twitter.com/ZcaNilwLlP— ash (left trigger hank anderson) (@EmoticonAsh) October 8, 2020
God bless those Chroniclers out there letting us all know what's really going on in the story.
And here's a photo of definitely not Rad or Wednesday. This is an Australian common brushtail possum that was hiding out in some shelves in my garage. Look at how it tries to hide itself with its big bushy tail. These things are adorable and quite timid.
