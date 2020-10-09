Insomniac Games announces Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has gone gold Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is ready to launch next month as the game has gone gold.

Though the PlayStation 5 and the circumstances surrounding its launch remained shrouded in mystery for a bit longer than fans had hoped, we knew that Miles Morales would be playable on the console this Holiday season. A spinoff of the 2018 hit Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales puts the titular character front and center in his own story. Insomniac shared some more exciting information for Spidey fans, announcing that the game has gone gold and will be ready to launch alongside the PS5 on November 12.

Insomniac Games posted to their official Twitter account to share the news. Going gold is a massive accomplishment for any video game, as it means that the 1.0 version of the game has been completed and printed. So as of today, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a finished product. Of course, more work will need to be done in order to address bugs and other necessary fixes.

We are pleased to announce that #MilesMoralesPS5 and #MilesMoralesPS4 have Gone Gold and will be sneaking into your hearts globally on November 12th! #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/YSrtL2pE6h — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 9, 2020

This is great news for players, as it reaffirms that the game will be ready to go as a PlayStation 5 launch title on November 12. The game will also be released on that same day for PS4, as we learned after the latest PS5 showcase. It’s also a great relief for the developers at Insomniac, to have years of hard work finally culminate in a completed product. The company’s announcement was posted alongside a funny gif of Miles and Peter recreating a classic meme from the old-school Spider-Man cartoon.

With Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales hitting gold status, players will finally be able to swing into action as the hero on November 12. We recently saw another little game by the name of Cyberpunk 2077 hit gold status, ahead of its highly-anticipated November release. For more on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the PlayStation 5, stay with us here on Shacknews.