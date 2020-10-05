Cyberpunk 2077 has officially gone gold, says CDPR According to CD Projekt RED, the final version of Cyberpunk 2077 has gone into print and the game is definitely ready for its mid-November release date.

It’s been a very long road to the launch of CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077. It was a road full of delays, good and bad PR, crunch, and anticipation as we’ve waited to see what the team’s latest marquee game will bring. Now the launch is almost finally here. More than that, it’s basically 100% confirmed. CD Projekt RED has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold and will be ready to ship on its established November release date.

CD Projekt RED announced the news on the Cyberpunk game Twitter on October 5, 2020. According to the tweet posted the morning of, Cyberpunk 2077 has officially “gone gold” and will be ready for its official release on November 19, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. That essentially means that a Version 1.0 master copy has been made and is ready for printing and distribution across the various platforms. This also comes after CD Projekt RED recently just made an appearance in a commercial that aired during the recent NBA Finals.

Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold! 📀



See you in Night City on November 19th! pic.twitter.com/s6U266Y1fp — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 5, 2020

Also interesting is that this announcement of Cyberpunk 2077 going gold comes almost immediately after it was also announced that CD Projekt RED would be engaging in crunch in the final weeks of production on Cyberpunk 2077. It is unknown where the six-day work weeks mentioned in the alleged emails on Bloomberg come in if the development work is done, but efforts in distribution are likely already underway if the “gold” copy of the game is ready.

Regardless of the crunch, it seems as though it’s finally here. Cyberpunk 2077 is coming on November 19 - one of the most anticipated launches in the entire 2020 gaming calendar - and nothing is going to stop it. As we close in on the final days before Cyberpunk’s launch, stay tuned to for further news and updates leading up to it.