Cyberpunk 2077 ad with Keanu Reeves debuts during NBA Finals

Fans of NBA and Cyberpunk 2077 were in for a treat tonight, September 30, 2020, as the latest trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 aired during the finals. In this trailer, we get to see the beautiful Keanu Reeves explaining to us the delicate nature of what makes someone a criminal in Night City, the main location of Cyberpunk 2077.

In this trailer we see Keanu Reeves slow-walking towards us as he explains that the only thing that makes someone a criminal in Night City is getting caught. Reeves goes on to explain that in Night City, you can become whoever or whatever you want. The only limiting factor is what your body can take. All of this is set to the sweet tunes of Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy.

The trailer also features some cinematics from the game showcasing the main character and a few of their allies. It all wraps with Keanu Reeves getting into a car that looks ripped straight out of the world.

There’s been a bit of controversy surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 recently, specifically, the mandatory crunch for the developers at CD Projekt RED. Despite this, hype for the game continues to build as we approach its release.

Speaking of release, Cyberpunk 2077 is schedule to release on November 19, 2020, on PC as well as on PlayStation and Xbox’s old and next-gen consoles. Check out the Shacknews Cyberpunk 2077 page for more coverage in the lead up to release as well as a ton of guides once it arrives.