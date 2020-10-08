Bugsnax voice actors and cast list Want to know who voices the characters in Bugsnax? Here's the full cast list and voice actors that are bringing the bugs, the snacks, and the main characters to life.

Bugsnax is taking the world by storm. This quirky game is full of charming characters and all of them have been brought to life by a talented group of voice actors. Below you’ll find a full cast list, including some notes of where you might recognize these Bugsnax voices.

The voice actors for Bugsnax have officially been revealed. A PlayStation blog, posted on October 8, 2020, highlighted all the actors voicing the Grumpuses and the many Bugsnax. While we don’t have images of the characters from in-game, some of the actors posted a short video on their Twitter feeds, which you can see screenshots of below. We'll be sure to update this guide with higher resolution images of the characters as soon as we get our hands on Bugsnax!

Bugsnax Grumpuses voice actors

Wambus Troubleham - Fred Tatasciore

Fred Tatasciore brings to life the character Wambus Troubleham. Tatasciore is a voice actor with a laundry list of credits from some incredibly high-profile games. Tatasciore voices the enigmatic Xur from Destiny 2, Mordekaiser from League of Legends, Soldier: 76 from Overwatch, Damon Baird from Gears 5, as well as Doujun and Jinzaemon Kumano from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Wiggle Bigglebottom - Kenna Ramsey

Kenna Ramsey will be voicing Wiggle Bigglebottom. Ramsey is relatively new to the voice acting world, with previous experience as background vocals for David Foster’s live band.

Chandlo Funkbun - Yuri Lowenthal

Yuri Lowenthal is the voice behind Chandlo Funkbun. Most players will immediately recognize Lowenthal from his voice work as Peter Parker/Spider-Man from 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man. Lowenthal has also voiced characters in Death Stranding, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The Last of Us: Part 2, Remnant: From the Ashes, and more.

Filbo Fiddlepie - Max Mittelman

Max Mittelman is voicing Filbo Fiddlepie, the mayor in Bugsnax. Mittelman has quite a lot of voice acting experience across video games and TV. His work includes voicing Pete from Grounded, Red XIII from Final Fantasy 7 Remake, the Paleontologist from Death Stranding, Troy Calypso in Borderlands 3, and Ryuji Sakamoto from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Gramble Gigglefunny - Sam Riegel

Sam Riegel is the voice of Gramble Gigglefunny. Riegel is known for his work on Critical Role, as well as countless video games and TV series. Some of his work includes Rage 2, Fallout 76, The Last of Us: Part 2, Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire, BioShock Infinite, Halo 4, and many more.

Shelda Smellywag - Debra Wilson

Debra Wilson brings to life the character Shelda Smellywag. Wilson has been a voice actor in several dozen video games, including playing Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Sophia Akande in The Outer Worlds, as well as working on other games like Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, and more.

Floofty Fizzlebean - Casey Mongillo

Casey Mongillo voices Floofty Fizzlebean. Mongillo has previous voice acting credits in games like Shenmue 3, Left Alive, Octopath Traveler, Dauntless, Black Desert Online, and Red Dead Redemption.

Eggabell Batternugget - Fryda Wolff

Fryda Wolff is the voice actor behind Eggabell Batternugget in Bugsnax. Wolff has a long experience voice acting in video games, including roles such as Sara Ryder in Mass Effect: Andromeda, Annabelle in Serious Sam 4, number characters in Bloodstained: Ritual of the Knight, Loba from Apex Legends, as well as roles in Fallout 4, Killing Floor 2, Guild Wars 2, Killer Instinct and heaps more.

Beffica Winklesnoot - Cassandra Lee Morris

Cassandra Lee Morris brings to life the character of Beffica Winklesnoot. Morris has several dozen video game credits, including work on Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, Astral Chain, Persona 5, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Dead or Alive 6, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Fortnite, and more.

Snorpy Fizzlebean - Roger Craig Smith

Roger Craig Smith voiced Snorpy Fizzlebean. Smith has a long history of video game voice acting, including work on Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Mirage from Apex Legends, while also voicing Sonic the Hedgehog in a myriad of games and TV series.

Cromdo Face - Rick Zieff

Rick Zieff voices Cromdo Face. Zieff is known for his work in Wasteland 3, the voice of Dario Rosso in Resident Evil 3, work in Shenmue 3, Fallout 76, Dishonored 2, Smite, and as Ethan Jeong in Mass Effect.

Clumby Clumbernut - Barbara Goodson

Barbara Goodson is the voice actor behind Clumby Clumbernut. A lot of players may know her as Rita Repulsa from Power Rangers, specifically, that one video where she pops out saying, “After ten thousand years, I’m free!” Goodson has also done plenty of video game voice acting, having appeared in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Shenmue 3, Metro Exodus, Prey: Mooncrash, Twisted Metal, Driver: San Francisco, and more.

Elizabert Megafig - Helen Sadler

Helen Sadler is the voice of Elizabert Megafig. Sadler has a lot of recent voice acting experience in video games, including playing Havina Vonreg in Star Wars: Squadrons, Major Anri in Star Wars: The Old Republic – Onslaught, Jyn Erso in Star Wars: Battlefront, as well as a host of other roles.

Triffany Lottablog - Haviland Stillwell

Haviland Stillwell voices Triffany Lottablog in Bugsnax. Stillwell has voice acting credits in a few games, including Devil May Cry 5, Fallout 4, and others.

Bugsnax voice actors (the actual bugs and animals)

There are also a host of other voice actors who have added their vocal talents to Bugsnax. These characters don’t voice Grumpuses, instead, they voice the actual Bugsnax, the game’s namesake.

Hunnabee (and more) - Abby Trott

Abby Trott is the voice of Hunnabees (and others). Trott has had work on numerous video games and TV series, including Carmen Sandiego, Mafia: Definitive Edition, The Last of Us: Part 2, Days Gone, Spider-Man, State of Decay 2, Halo Wars 2, and much more.

Scoopy Banoopy (and more) - Michael Schwalbe

Michael Schwalbe voices Scoopy Banoopy and other Bugsnax in Bugsnax. Schwalbe has credits in various video games including Half-Life: Alyx, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Devil May Cry 5, Smite and many more.

Cheezer (and more) - Cristina Vee

Cristina Vee voices the Cheezer in Bugsnax. Vee has voiced numerous characters across a broad spectrum of video games, including AIM characters in Marvel’s Avengers, various characters in Wasteland 3, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Rage 2, Days Gone, Crackdown 3, many characters in Fallout 76, Eagle Eye in Fortnite, and dozens more.

Shishkabug (and more) - Todd Haberkorn

Todd Haberkorn voices Shishkabug. Haberkorn is most likely known to many gamers as the voice of Drifter from Destiny 2. Haberkorn also voices characters from popular games such as Ghost of Tsushima, Star Wars: Squadrons, Resident Evil 2 and 3, Dishonored 2, and Borderlands 2.

Razzby (and more) - Jeannie Tirado

Jeannie Tirado voices the Razzby bugs in Bugsnax. Tirado has experience doing voice work in Wasteland 3, Disintegration, XCOM: Chimera Squad, Doom Eternal, Legends of Runeterra, and several others.

Banopper (and more) - Julie Nathanson

Julie Nathanson is the voice actor behind the Banoppers. Nathanson has done voice acting in many video games including The Last of Us: Part 2 as Seraphites, Jess Black in Far Cry 5, Field Agent Rio in Fortnite, Maria and Penny Fitzgerald in Fallout 4, Lampita Pasionado in Psychonauts and heaps of other titles.

Buffalocust (and more) - Robbie Daymond

Robbie Daymond brings the Buffalocust to life in Bugsnax. Daymond has previous experience in Ghost of Tsushima as Bettomaru, Black Dye Merchant, Shinzo and others, as well as the Film Director in Death Stranding, Hubert in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and additional characters in Anthem.

Cheepoof (and more) - Courtenay Taylor

Courtenay Taylor is the voice behind Cheepoof in Bugsnax. Taylor is a voice actor in the upcoming Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, a pilot voice in Star Wars: Squadrons, the Evo-Devo Biologist in Death Stranding, Amanda Holliday in Destiny 2, Serina in Halo Wars 2, as well as roles in Titanfall 2, XCOM 2, Fallout 4, Diablo 3 and much more.

The wild and quirky characters in Bugsnax have been brought to life by a diverse and talented team of voice actors. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Bugsnax page for the latest news, as well as plenty of guides and other bits and pieces!