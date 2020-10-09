Final Fantasy 16's basic development is done & release may not be too far off A new recruitment page on Square Enix's website suggests that Final Fantasy 16 may be further along than anyone may have thought, with an official website coming this October.

When Final Fantasy 16 was announced as a part of the PlayStation 5 Games Showcase, it felt as though it would be something years off given Square Enix’s ongoing work on Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but a recent recruitment page on the Square Enix website has suggested that things are further along than many thought. Basic development and scenario work are apparently already done and an official website for the game is coming this month.

This news came from a recently posted recruitment page on Square Enix’s website, as reported by Gematsu. According to the recruitment page (and roughly translated), Square Enix has completed “Basic development and scenario production have already been completed.” Reportedly, the team is looking to work on smaller scale projects within the game at this point.

“In particular, we are looking for the final staff to create the world of FF16 together with us, such as creating various stages / fields, large-scale cutscenes, and creating character actions,” the page reads.

This might come as a surprise to many that were thinking Final Fantasy 16 might be in more of an early or middle stage. It’s hard to say just how many smaller projects need to be done in something as vast as a Final Fantasy game, given that games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 15 each take around 30 hours to beat without extras. Likely, Square Enix is now talking about the flavor it adds into every corner of its games, as “creating character actions” might suggest.

Regardless, it bodes well for launch of Final Fantasy 16 not being quite as far off as we might have thought when a date wasn’t revealed during the announcement trailer. It will still likely be a while, but with a website supposedly coming this month, we could learn some interesting new details fairly soon.