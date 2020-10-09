Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 9: Free Sonic 2 on Steam

If you've been following the deals posts for the past few weeks, you may have noticed that Nintendo recently had a SEGA 60th Anniversary sale on Switch. Now it's the PC owner's turn to take advantage of that, because Steam is holding its own sale to honor the publisher's 60th year. And if that's not enough, a classic game can be yours for absolutely free. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is one of the greatest 2D platformers of all time and now it's yours to own, assuming you claim it off of Valve's storefront before October 19. And while you're there, check out the other great games under the Sega publishing umbrella, including Persona 4 Golden, Two Point Hospital, the Total War games, the Yakuza games, and more.
Meanwhile, if you're into The Sims 4, it's a good time to pick up some expansions, so be sure to check out what's available on Origin and Green Man Gaming. Rockstar's best are available on the Humble Store, GamersGate, and Green Man Gaming. Ubisoft's best are on sale through the Ubisoft Store and Fanatical. Finally, there are a couple of new releases getting some discounts, including Star Wars Squadrons on Green Man Gaming, Mike Bithell's The Solitaire Conspiracy on the Epic Games Store and Steam, and Falcon Age on Steam.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft 2 Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Abzu - FREE until 10/15
- Rising Storm 2: Vietnam - FREE until 10/22
- Sludge Life - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
- The Solitaire Conspiracy - $9.59 (20% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle and select from the following games: The Walking Dead: The Final Season, YouTubers Life, Verdun, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Biped, Ittle Dew 2, Home Sweet Home, The House of Da Vinci, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Ultimate Edition, Mordheim: City of the Damned, Lovecraft's Untold Stories, Iron Marines, My Lovely Daughter, Chasm, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Panty Party, Earthlock, SWINE HD Remaster, Battlefleet Gothic Armada, and Life is Strange. Select 3 for $9.99 or 5 for $16.65. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $3.99 for DiRT 4, Ancestors Legacy, Redeemer: Enhanced Edition, GRID 2019, Streets of Red: Devil's Dare Deluxe, Zombie Night Terror, and Hard Reset Redux. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $3.99 for Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late, Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!, Guilty Gear X2 #Reload, Inferno Climber, and Guilty Gear Isuka. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $12.85 for Payday 2 and all of its DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
- Flashing Lights Police Fire EMS [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $28.19 (53% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.07 (60% off)
- Ubisoft Legends Sale
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.59 (62% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [UPlay] - $14.39 (76% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $16.79 (72% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn [UPlay] - $9.59 (76% off)
- Anno 1800 [UPlay] - $22.79 (62% off)
- More from Fanatical's Ubisoft Legends Sale.
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $28.19 (53% off)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad [Steam] - $9.39 (53% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $26.99 (73% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Steam] - $18.79 (53% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $10.94 (27% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
GamersGate
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $43.19 (28% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $15.13 (57% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $27.00 (55% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $12.00 (80% off)
- L.A. Noire Complete Edition [Rockstar] - $9.00 (70% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
GOG.com
- Blade Runner - $6.69 (33% off)
- Pyre - $5.99 (70% off)
- Transistor - $3.99 (80% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Murder by Numbers - $10.49 (30% off)
- Stranger Things 3: The Game - $2.49 (75% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Gris - $6.79 (60% off)
- The Wolf Among Us - $7.49 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition - $4.96 (80% off)
- Life is Strange - $3.99 (80% off)
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Broken Age: The Complete Adventure - $7.49 (50% off)
- Gone Home - $8.24 (45% off)
- LEGO Star Wars The Complete Saga - $4.99 (75% off)
- Star Trek 25th Anniversary - $3.39 (66% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $35.19 (12% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $36.17 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $12.86 (63% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $26.10 (56% off)
- Disintegration [Steam] - $16.57 (45% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $25.50 (57% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $12.87 (68% off)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 [Steam] - $6.15 (79% off)
- L.A. Noire Complete Edition [Rockstar] - $7.38 (75% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of October, select between Tropico 6: El Prez Edition, Autonauts: Age of Enlightenment, The Sunless Bundle, Iron Danger, Shadows: Awakening, Fae Tactics, Fantasy Blacksmith, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Goat of Duty, The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day, Basement, and Lightmatter. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before November 6.
Pay $1 or more for Stick Fight: The Game, Divekick, and Nidhogg. Pay more than the average $4.00 for Absolver, Overgrowth, and RWBY: Grimm Eclipse. Pay $10 or more to also receive Injustice 2. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Smoke and Sacrifice, Idle Champions: Celeste's Starter Pack, and Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition. Pay more than the average $4.56 for Talisman: Digital Edition (w/the Frostmarch, Sacred Pool, and The City expansions), Battlezone Gold Edition, Portal Knights, and Stronghold 2: Steam Edition. Pay $10 or more to also receive DiRT Rally 2.0, Ogre, and Portal Knights: Elves, Rogues, and Rifts. These activate on Steam.
- Build Your Own Bandai Namco Bundle from over a dozen games already on sale. Buy three to get 80% off of your purchase, four to get 83% off of your purchase, and five to get 85% off of your purchase. Select between 11-11 Memories Retold, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Get Even, God Eater 2: Rage Burst, Little Nightmares, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, SoulCalibur VI, Tales of Berseria, .HACK//G.U. LAST RECODE, Project CARS 2, and Enslaved: Odyssey to the West Premium Edition. These activate on Steam.
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection [Steam/Epic] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Honor & Glory Sale
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition [Steam/Epic] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Chivalry: Medieval Warfare [Steam] - $4.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Honor & Glory Sale.
- Tom Clancy Franchise Sale
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [UPlay] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands [UPlay] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell [UPlay] - $2.49 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Tom Clancy Franchise Sale.
- 11-bit Publisher Sale
- Frostpunk [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Children of Morta [Steam] - $13.19 (40% off)
- Moonlighter [Steam] - $6.79 (66% off)
- This War of Mine: Final Cut [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's 11-bit Publisher Sale.
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.49 (85% off)
- Deux Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut [Steam] - $3.39 (83% off)
Origin
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (75% off) (All expansions and DLCs also on sale)
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $19.80 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $18.00 (70% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $12.00 (80% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $10.00 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Collection - $18.00 (80% off)
Steam
The Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition is underway! Find free demos of some great upcoming games! Check out everything featured in the Steam Game Festival Autumn Edition.
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (25% off)
- Raft [Steam Early Access] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Falcon Age - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Solitaire Conspiracy - $9.89 (20% off)
- The Wolfenstein Alt History Collection (Youngblood + The New Colossus + The Old Blood + The New Order) - $42.80 (61% off) (All games also on sale a la carte)
- SEGA 60th Anniversary Sale
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - FREE TO KEEP (Must claim before October 19 at 10AM PT)
- Persona 4 Golden - $15.99 (20% off)
- Total War: Warhammer II - $20.39 (66% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 10/12 at 10AM PT)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms - $40.19 (33% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $10.49 (70% off)
- Sonic Mania - $4.99 (75% off)
- Company of Heroes 2 - $1.00 (95% off)
- More from Steam's SEGA 60th Anniversary Sale.
- Day of the Girl Sale
- Her Story - $4.99 (50% off)
- Tacoma - $9.99 (50% off)
- Gone Home - $7.49 (50% off)
- Ageless - $11.24 (25% off)
- Heaven's Vault - $14.99 (40% off)
- Epistory: Typing Chronicles - $5.09 (66% off)
- Airheart: Tales of Broken Wings - $4.94 (67% off)
- More from Steam's Day of the Girl Sale.
- The Worms Collection - $40.34 (81% off) (All games also on sale a la carte)
- Iron Harvest - $39.99 (20% off)
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $14.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $7.50 (75% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $23.99 (40% off)
- Spore - $4.99 (75% off)
- Killer Queen Black - $1.99 (90% off)
- L.A. Noire Complete Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Child of Light - $4.49 (70% off)
- A Game of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition - $15.99 (20% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 9: Free Sonic 2 on Steam