Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 9: Free Sonic 2 on Steam

If you've been following the deals posts for the past few weeks, you may have noticed that Nintendo recently had a SEGA 60th Anniversary sale on Switch. Now it's the PC owner's turn to take advantage of that, because Steam is holding its own sale to honor the publisher's 60th year. And if that's not enough, a classic game can be yours for absolutely free. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is one of the greatest 2D platformers of all time and now it's yours to own, assuming you claim it off of Valve's storefront before October 19. And while you're there, check out the other great games under the Sega publishing umbrella, including Persona 4 Golden, Two Point Hospital, the Total War games, the Yakuza games, and more.

Meanwhile, if you're into The Sims 4, it's a good time to pick up some expansions, so be sure to check out what's available on Origin and Green Man Gaming. Rockstar's best are available on the Humble Store, GamersGate, and Green Man Gaming. Ubisoft's best are on sale through the Ubisoft Store and Fanatical. Finally, there are a couple of new releases getting some discounts, including Star Wars Squadrons on Green Man Gaming, Mike Bithell's The Solitaire Conspiracy on the Epic Games Store and Steam, and Falcon Age on Steam.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle and select from the following games: The Walking Dead: The Final Season, YouTubers Life, Verdun, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Biped, Ittle Dew 2, Home Sweet Home, The House of Da Vinci, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Ultimate Edition, Mordheim: City of the Damned, Lovecraft's Untold Stories, Iron Marines, My Lovely Daughter, Chasm, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Panty Party, Earthlock, SWINE HD Remaster, Battlefleet Gothic Armada, and Life is Strange. Select 3 for $9.99 or 5 for $16.65. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $3.99 for DiRT 4, Ancestors Legacy, Redeemer: Enhanced Edition, GRID 2019, Streets of Red: Devil's Dare Deluxe, Zombie Night Terror, and Hard Reset Redux. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $3.99 for Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late, Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!, Guilty Gear X2 #Reload, Inferno Climber, and Guilty Gear Isuka. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $12.85 for Payday 2 and all of its DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of October, select between Tropico 6: El Prez Edition, Autonauts: Age of Enlightenment, The Sunless Bundle, Iron Danger, Shadows: Awakening, Fae Tactics, Fantasy Blacksmith, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Goat of Duty, The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day, Basement, and Lightmatter. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before November 6.

Pay $1 or more for Stick Fight: The Game, Divekick, and Nidhogg. Pay more than the average $4.00 for Absolver, Overgrowth, and RWBY: Grimm Eclipse. Pay $10 or more to also receive Injustice 2. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Smoke and Sacrifice, Idle Champions: Celeste's Starter Pack, and Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition. Pay more than the average $4.56 for Talisman: Digital Edition (w/the Frostmarch, Sacred Pool, and The City expansions), Battlezone Gold Edition, Portal Knights, and Stronghold 2: Steam Edition. Pay $10 or more to also receive DiRT Rally 2.0, Ogre, and Portal Knights: Elves, Rogues, and Rifts. These activate on Steam.

Origin

The Sims 4 - $4.99 (75% off) (All expansions and DLCs also on sale)

Ubisoft Store

Steam

The Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition is underway! Find free demos of some great upcoming games! Check out everything featured in the Steam Game Festival Autumn Edition.