Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 9: PS Games of a Generation second chance

Hey! You! Maybe you didn't hear last week, but PlayStation is having its Games of a Generation sale, which includes the first discount on Ghost of Tsushima. That's the same Ghost of Tsushima that is getting a major update next week. If you heard that announcement earlier this week and thought to yourself, "If only I had taken advantage of that sale," then worry not. The sale is going for another weekend, so consider picking it up!
Elsewhere, the PlayStation Plus freebies have rotated out, the best of WB Games is on sale over on the Microsoft Store, and Nintendo Switch owners can still pick up Killer Queen Black for $1.99 for one more weekend. Also, Falcon Age has made its way to Switch after spending a year in PS4 Land and it's getting a launch discount, so check that out, too!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Slayaway Camp: Butcher's Cut - FREE!
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 - FREE!
- Wasteland 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $23.99 (60% off)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 - $13.99 (30% off)
- Yakuza Kiwami - $13.99 (30% off)
- Yakuza 0 - $11.99 (40% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members until 10/11)
- Blasphemous - $12.49 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members until 10/11)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione - $29.99 (25% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members until 10/11)
- WB Games Publisher Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath - $23.99 (40% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Hitman 2 Gold Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- The LEGO Games Bundle - $29.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $17.99 (70% off)
- Mad Max - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox One WB Games Publisher Sale.
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Games of a Generation Sale
- Ghost of Tsushima - $44.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II Special Edition - $27.99 (65% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (84% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn Complete Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- A Way Out - $10.49 (65% off)
- The LEGO Games Bundle - $29.99 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $7.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games of a Generation Sale.
- Games Under $15 Sale
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (25% off)
- Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Children of Morta - $13.19 (40% off)
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Super Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Coffee Talk - $6.99 (50% off)
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Overcooked - $6.79 (60% off)
- Darkest Dungeon Ancestral Edition - $13.99 (65% off)
- CrossCode - $14.99 (25% off)
- INSIDE - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Need for Speed Payback - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Vampyr - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Five - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Falcon Age - $14.99 (25% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $20.99 (30% off)
- Killer Queen Black - $1.99 (90% off)
- Terraria - $20.99 (30% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $4.99 (50% off)
- Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Torchlight II - $11.99 (40% off)
- Abzu - $13.99 (30% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $11.99 (60% off)
- Tharsis - $7.19 (35% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons - $10.49 (30% off)
- The Flame in the Flood Complete Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
- The Gardens Between - $5.99 (70% off)
- Gone Home - $4.49 (70% off)
- Human: Fall Flat - $7.49 (50% off)
- Shakedown: Hawaii - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Swindle - $3.74 (75% off)
- Mutant Mudds Collection - $1.49 (90% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 9: PS Games of a Generation second chance