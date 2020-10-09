New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 9: PS Games of a Generation second chance

Did you miss that Ghost of Tsushima discount last week? It's still out there, so pick it up before the new co-op update drops.
Ozzie Mejia
2

Hey! You! Maybe you didn't hear last week, but PlayStation is having its Games of a Generation sale, which includes the first discount on Ghost of Tsushima. That's the same Ghost of Tsushima that is getting a major update next week. If you heard that announcement earlier this week and thought to yourself, "If only I had taken advantage of that sale," then worry not. The sale is going for another weekend, so consider picking it up!

Elsewhere, the PlayStation Plus freebies have rotated out, the best of WB Games is on sale over on the Microsoft Store, and Nintendo Switch owners can still pick up Killer Queen Black for $1.99 for one more weekend. Also, Falcon Age has made its way to Switch after spending a year in PS4 Land and it's getting a launch discount, so check that out, too!

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola