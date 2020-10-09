Marvel's Avengers dips below 1,000 players, boss confident they will return Marvel's Avengers has lost a lot of players on PC, but the game's boss believes new content will bring them back.

Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers released to some mixed responses late this Summer. While many praised its unique story and spin on Avengers lore, feelings toward its multiplayer component were lukewarm at best. It looks like the game’s multiplayer has struggled to retain players, as the concurrent players on Steam have dipped as low as under 1,000 in recent days. However, Crystal Dynamics’ Studio Head is confident that new content will reel players back in.

Marvel’s Avengers game-as-a-service/looter online formula was one that disappointed several fans and critics. That being said, there is a section of fans that really enjoy the Destiny 2-like multiplayer in Avengers. Unfortunately, that group seems to be incredibly niche, as it was recently reported that the number of concurrent players in Marvel’s Avengers on Steam was hovering in the 1,000-2,000 range, even dropping into the triple digits at times.

Of course, this should be beyond alarming to developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix. A Game meant to live on in the foreseeable future already seeing massive drop offs not even two months after release is certainly cause for concern. However, Scot Amos, a Studio Head at Crystal Dynamics recently spoke to Kotaku about the matter, where he expressed confidence that players would soon return to Marvel’s Avengers.

"We have a number of new content pieces coming in the weeks ahead including: a totally new War Zone mission type called Tachyon Rifts, a new Outpost that’s a jumping-off point for new story missions in the future, and AIM’s Cloning Lab, which requires a coordinated high-level group of four players to beat with new top-end loot rewards for finishing it," Amos said in his statement to Kotaku.

Crystal Dynamics is planning a wealth of new content for their superhero team up game, but to think that’s the single antidote for a barren player base is a good deal of optimism, to say the least.

We here at Shacknews praised Marvel’s Avengers in our review for its emotional and original story, but shared the common gripes with it’s online mode. For more on the comic book game, visit the Marvel’s Avengers topic page on Shacknews.