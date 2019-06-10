Marvel's Avengers interview: Crafting heroes for all types of players
We speak with Crystal Dynamics head honcho Scot Amos about the process of building superheroes for the upcoming Marvel's Avengers game.
Marvel's Avengers is getting one more hero, as the unnamed Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan, has been confirmed as a playable character during a new trailer revealed at NYCC 2019.
The Shackcast is back with a special guest appearance from a Shacker! Listen to all of our impressions from PAX West 2019.
It's time to hit the ground for A-Day, as Shacknews goes hands-on with Marvel's Avengers for the first time from this year's PAX West.
Square Enix began its Gamescom by uploading the full 18-minute A-Day prologue mission for its upcoming superhero action game, Marvel's Avengers.
Before Marvel reveals the future of its cinematic universe, learn about the future of their video game line.
Shacknews chats with the creative director behind Marvel's Avengers to learn everything possible about heroes, skills, abilities, customization, multiplayer, and more.
Heard a familiar voice in Square Enix's newest release but don't know where to place it? Read on to discover all of the voice actors and cast in Marvel's Avengers.
E3 2019 brought our first look at Crystal Dynamic's rendition of Marvel's Avengers.