Marvel's Avengers to remove Hero's Catalysts and Fragment Extractors microtransactions A new addition to Marvel's Avengers is getting pulled following backlash from players.

It’s no secret that Marvel’s Avengers hasn’t built the big player base that Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics had originally envisioned, but the game does have its loyal followers, and the developer has continued to supply them with new content. Recently, Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors were added to the in-game marketplace, much to the dismay of players. Now, Crystal Dynamics has issued an apology to fans and announced that it will remove Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors from the in-game marketplace.

Marvel’s Avengers’ developer Crystal Dynamics posted a brief message to fans on the game’s Twitter account, where it made the announcement. “We apologize for not responding sooner to your concerns about the addition of paid consumables in the marketplace,” the message reads. “We introduced them as an option for an evolving player base, and did not see them as pay-to-win since they don’t offer power directly.”

We have decided that by the end of today we will remove Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors for purchase. pic.twitter.com/8am9nSstP2 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) November 2, 2021

Both Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors have existed in Marvel’s Avengers since launch, but could only be obtained through play as an in-game reward. Hero’s Catalysts provide an XP boost, and Fragment Extractors increases the amount of Fragments that a player can earn. The developer added an option for players to purchase these consumables with real-world in early October, and receive heaps of backlash from the community.

Both Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors will be removed from the Marvel’s Avengers marketplace by the end of today. For a game that’s already struggled to maintain a dedicated player base, the developer’s move to add an existing item to the shop in the form of a microtransaction is one that damaged some of the good will that it had built with fans. For more on Marvel’s Avengers and how the game continues to evolve over time, be sure to stick with us here on Shacknews.