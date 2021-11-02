New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Marvel's Avengers to remove Hero's Catalysts and Fragment Extractors microtransactions

A new addition to Marvel's Avengers is getting pulled following backlash from players.
Donovan Erskine
1

It’s no secret that Marvel’s Avengers hasn’t built the big player base that Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics had originally envisioned, but the game does have its loyal followers, and the developer has continued to supply them with new content. Recently, Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors were added to the in-game marketplace, much to the dismay of players. Now, Crystal Dynamics has issued an apology to fans and announced that it will remove Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors from the in-game marketplace.

Marvel’s Avengers’ developer Crystal Dynamics posted a brief message to fans on the game’s Twitter account, where it made the announcement. “We apologize for not responding sooner to your concerns about the addition of paid consumables in the marketplace,” the message reads. “We introduced them as an option for an evolving player base, and did not see them as pay-to-win since they don’t offer power directly.”

Both Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors have existed in Marvel’s Avengers since launch, but could only be obtained through play as an in-game reward. Hero’s Catalysts provide an XP boost, and Fragment Extractors increases the amount of Fragments that a player can earn. The developer added an option for players to purchase these consumables with real-world in early October, and receive heaps of backlash from the community.

Both Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors will be removed from the Marvel’s Avengers marketplace by the end of today. For a game that’s already struggled to maintain a dedicated player base, the developer’s move to add an existing item to the shop in the form of a microtransaction is one that damaged some of the good will that it had built with fans. For more on Marvel’s Avengers and how the game continues to evolve over time, be sure to stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola