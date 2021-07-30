Weekend PC Download Deals for July 30: Free Marvel's Avengers Steam weekend

If you're looking for something new to play, then it's a great time to be on Steam. There are a handful of free weekends to get into, so select between Marvel's Avengers, Two Point Hospital, and Golf With Your Friends and try them out for the low price of nothing! If you're looking for something else, there are other fine deals on Valve's storefront this weekend. You can find good discounts on Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Outriders, Outer Wilds, The Outer Worlds, and possibly other games with the word "Out" in it. There are new release discounts on games like Blaster Master Zero 3 and the Final Fantasy reissues. Plus, celebrate Sonic's birthday with the Sonic 30th Anniversary Sale and celebrate the planet with the World Nature Conservation Day Sale.

Of course, it's not all about Steam this weekend. The Epic Summer Sale rolls on with all of its deals from last week returning for another round. The Humble Store has added some fresh bundles. GOG.com has No Man's Sky for half off. And, over at Green Man Gaming, shoppers can find the best prices to date on Death Stranding and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of July, select from the following games: The Surge 2, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Watch Dogs 2, The Surge, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist Deluxe Edition, Trine 4, Darq Complete Edition, Wild Guns Reloaded, The Battle of Polytopia, Biped, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Die, Dark Devotion, Watch Dogs, Trials Rising, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, Esports Life Tycoon, Railway Empire, and Pure Chess Grandmaster Edition Complete. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of July, select between Yakuza 3 Remastered, The Surge 2, Dirt 5, Hammerting, Nimbatus: The Space Drone Constructor, Paradise Killer, Kill it with Fire, Bee Simulator, Elderborn, S.W.I.N.E. HD Remaster, Deadly Days, and ADOM (Ancient Domains of Mystery). DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 for Delver. Pay more than the average $7.60 for Swords & Souls: Neverseen and Tower of Time. Pay $10 or more to also receive Quest Hunter, Slasher's Keep, and Dreadlands. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Hearts of Iron 4: Cadet Edition. Pay more than the average $9.33 the Hearts of Iron 4 Together For Victory, Death or Dishonor, and Radio Pack DLCs. Pay $18 or more to also receive the Hearts of Iron 4 Axis Armor Pack, Waking the Tiger, Man the Guns, and Battle for the Bosporus DLCs. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for SimplePlanes. Pay more than the average $10.85 for Elite Dangerous and Overload. Pay $12 or more to also receive Rebel Galaxy Outlaw, War Thunder: Japanese Pacific Campaign, War Thunder: USA Pacific Campaign, Heliborne Collection, and EVE: Valkyrie Warzone. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Retrowave. Pay more than the average $10.09 for Golf It and The Infected. Pay $12 or more to also receive Luck be a Landlord, Snowtopia: Ski Resort Tycoon, and Warpips. All of these titles are currently on Steam Early Access.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.