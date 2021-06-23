New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

New Marvel's Avengers patch may expose your IP address [UPDATED]

There's a bug in the latest Marvel's Avengers patch that's displaying users' IP addresses on-screen.
Donovan Erskine
Updated on June 23, 2021 at 11:55 p.m. PT/2:52 p.m. ET.

Crystal Dynamics has issued a hotfix to Marvel's Avengers, fixing the issue that was causing players' IP address to appear on-screen, as they shared in a new tweet. The rest of this article has be left as it was originally published.

Marvel’s Avengers has had quite a rough go at it since it launched in August of last year. Following a lukewarm critical response, the game also struggled to maintain a widespread fan base in the months following its release. That said, developer Crystal Dynamics has put a lot of effort into improving the state of the game and supplying players with more content. Now, more bad news has come to the superhero game, as a new patch in Marvel’s Avengers is displaying the IP address of users on-screen.

The instance of players’ IP addresses being displayed in-game was first spotted by Twitter user @Cyael. This report was then confirmed by Forbes writer Paul Tassi. After downloading the new patch, players will notice a bunch of text on-screen while playing Marvel’s Avengers. This includes their username, the date & time, and most concerningly, their IP address. Of course, an IP address is incredibly sensitive information, and having that on display in an environment where others can see it (like a livestream) can be incredibly harmful.

The bug popped up with the release of today’s content update, which added a new boss and in-game event. Developer Crystal Dynamics has acknowledged that it’s aware of the issue. However, their tweet on the matter simply refers to it as a “a floating string of text,” which is putting things lightly, to say the least. There is currently no fix for the issue, but with its severity, one would hope that a hotfix rolls out soon.

Until Crystal Dynamics issues a fix for the bug that causes IP addresses to be displayed on-screen in Marvel’s Avengers, we advise players to take extreme caution when playing the game. It’s currently unclear if the bug is impacting all or just a select group of players. For future updates to this story and more news on Marvel’s Avengers, Shacknews has you covered.

