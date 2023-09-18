Marvel's Avengers goes on sale for $4 ahead of delisting this month For the campaign story in Marvel's Avengers itself, $4 isn't a bad deal.

Earlier this year, Crystal Dynamics announced that it would ending support and development of new content for Marvel’s Avengers, which would include eventually delisting the game game from digital storefronts. The time of that delisting is almost here, but before it happens, Crystal Dynamics is doing one last major sale on the game. Currently, Marvel’s Avengers is on sale for 90 percent off, or about $4 USD, and will be playable even after the delisting until Crystal Dyanmics finally decides to shut the servers off.

It was back in January 2023 that Crystal Dynamics announced the end of support and development for Marvel’s Avengers. The actual delisting of the game from digital storefronts is supposed to take place on September 30, 2023, according to the FAQ provided with the end-of-support announcement. That said, it looks like Crystal Dynamics is offering everything Marvel’s Avengers has to offer in the game on the ridiculously cheap up until that delisting happens. At $3.99 USD, you get the Definitive Edition of Marvel’s Avengers, which includes all of the DLC, extra characters, story missions, and all.

Marvel’s Avengers is being delisted due to it largely struggling to find or maintain an audience since launch. There were many elements of the game that could be considered good, such as the story campaign the varied gameplay of the heroes, and even some elements of the co-op multiplayer. Those working elements resulted in Shacknews and many other critics giving the game a positive review when it came out.

A large consensus agrees that what brought the Marvel’s Avengers experience down was a tacked on loot-and-grind gear and progression system past the main campaign. Boring missions and massive amounts of gear collection and management dragged the multiplayer and end game of Marvel’s Avengers down.

Unfortunately, it got dragged down enough that at the end of this month, Marvel’s Avengers will be unavailable for further digital purchase on most platforms. Regardless, it sounds like you can buy the game and keep it in your library, and the game servers will remain on until Crystal Dynamics decides otherwise. We would recommend checking it out for four bucks if you’re a Marvel fan and want a good story. Otherwise, this looks like the end of this particular road for our heroes. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further updates.