Marvel's Avengers goes on sale for $4 ahead of delisting this month

For the campaign story in Marvel's Avengers itself, $4 isn't a bad deal.
TJ Denzer
Earlier this year, Crystal Dynamics announced that it would ending support and development of new content for Marvel’s Avengers, which would include eventually delisting the game game from digital storefronts. The time of that delisting is almost here, but before it happens, Crystal Dynamics is doing one last major sale on the game. Currently, Marvel’s Avengers is on sale for 90 percent off, or about $4 USD, and will be playable even after the delisting until Crystal Dyanmics finally decides to shut the servers off.

It was back in January 2023 that Crystal Dynamics announced the end of support and development for Marvel’s Avengers. The actual delisting of the game from digital storefronts is supposed to take place on September 30, 2023, according to the FAQ provided with the end-of-support announcement. That said, it looks like Crystal Dynamics is offering everything Marvel’s Avengers has to offer in the game on the ridiculously cheap up until that delisting happens. At $3.99 USD, you get the Definitive Edition of Marvel’s Avengers, which includes all of the DLC, extra characters, story missions, and all.

Marvel's Avengers Steam sale
Marvel's Avengers is on sale for a measly $4 until the game is delisted later this month.
Source: Steam

Marvel’s Avengers is being delisted due to it largely struggling to find or maintain an audience since launch. There were many elements of the game that could be considered good, such as the story campaign the varied gameplay of the heroes, and even some elements of the co-op multiplayer. Those working elements resulted in Shacknews and many other critics giving the game a positive review when it came out.

A large consensus agrees that what brought the Marvel’s Avengers experience down was a tacked on loot-and-grind gear and progression system past the main campaign. Boring missions and massive amounts of gear collection and management dragged the multiplayer and end game of Marvel’s Avengers down.

Unfortunately, it got dragged down enough that at the end of this month, Marvel’s Avengers will be unavailable for further digital purchase on most platforms. Regardless, it sounds like you can buy the game and keep it in your library, and the game servers will remain on until Crystal Dynamics decides otherwise. We would recommend checking it out for four bucks if you’re a Marvel fan and want a good story. Otherwise, this looks like the end of this particular road for our heroes. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further updates.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 18, 2023 8:07 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Marvel's Avengers goes on sale for $4 ahead of delisting this month

    • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 18, 2023 8:11 AM

      I tried this out when it was on gamepass, and I hit this weird gamepass specific bug where reflections wouldn’t work, so I couldn’t figure out what some of the story elements were. Anyway, never really got too far into it

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 18, 2023 8:15 AM

      BTW, if you bought and version in the past, its been upgraded to the Definitive Edition. Which includes all DLC. When on the PS5 and PS4 version includes Spider-man dlc that was exclusive.

    • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 18, 2023 10:00 AM

      Is it worth playing for $4?

      • skinlab133 legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 18, 2023 10:07 AM

        nope

      • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 18, 2023 10:13 AM

        If you are a Marvel fan, its worth a playthrough. There is a certain charm seeing the Marvel Universe through Ms Marvel's (Kamala Khan) eyes.

      • lefthighkick legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 18, 2023 10:23 AM

        They obviously failed at being a live service game, but if you love Marvel and fighting games it's worth checking out. The combo system is surprisingly deep and fun!

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0uq_T_kbb4

      • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 18, 2023 10:25 AM

        There are much worse games you could spend $4 on, but you're not really missing out on anything special if you don't.

        • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 18, 2023 11:07 AM

          I will note that if you buy it hoping it will fill that Marvel Heroes-shaped hole in your heart, you will be disappointed.

      • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 18, 2023 10:25 AM

        People were saying the Guardians of the Galaxy one is actually good. I don't think it's $4, but I don't think it's that much more.

        • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 18, 2023 10:31 AM

          GoG is the best, then Midnight Suns, and finally Avengers.

      • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 18, 2023 10:53 AM

        My mini-review is "I got bored playing as The Incredible Hulk."

        • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 18, 2023 11:04 AM

          The Hulk is the most disappointing character in the game. It feels like he was added as an afterthought with the combat and environments targeting street level heroes.

          • Halen legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            September 18, 2023 12:38 PM

            I remember the OG Xbox having a pretty sick Hulk game with much smash and punch

      • fleabug legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 18, 2023 12:09 PM

        Sure, the campaign was good for a session or two, but they made it boring to be these superheroes and that is a little strange.

      • Flynn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 18, 2023 12:25 PM

        I finished the campaign and will say .... maybe...there are definitely better games for that price. If you are a big fan, then yes.

    • wendigo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 18, 2023 12:28 PM

      The trading cards on a delisted game are going to be worth more than $4, I'm buying it as an investment!

