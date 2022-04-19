Marvel's Avengers will add Jane Foster's Thor in 2.5 update First, the game got two Hawkeyes. Now Marvel's Avengers is preparing to add a second Thor.

Marvel fans got a big surprise on Monday with the release of the first teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder. There was a lot to get excited about there: The first look at a retired Thor, Valkyrie in a full suit, the implied sexual chemistry between Thor and Star-Lord, and, of course, the first look at Jane Foster's incarnation of the thunder god. With Jane Foster being a hot topic of conversation, Crystal Dynamics is looking to get in on the action by announcing that she will soon be flying on to Marvel's Avengers with the game's 2.5 update.

Jane Foster, from the end of the Thor: Love and Thunder teaser

The announcement came via the Marvel's Avengers website. While it's an exciting reveal, players shouldn't expect to see her wielding the hammer anytime soon.

Beyond that will be Update 2.5, and while we’ll be coming back with specifics on timing later, we can share that it will introduce a new playable Hero for all platforms: Jane Foster: The Mighty Thor! Our Hero designs are driven first and foremost by their core comic book identities, so, as a fellow wielder of Mjolnir, her suite of abilities will have a lot in common with the Odinson’s, however she will also have elements that are distinctly Jane. More details on how Jane will come to life in our game will be coming in the future.

Before the 2.5 update must come the 2.4 update. The latter is expected to be deployed in May and will continue to overhaul many of the game's systems. This includes revamping the reward allocation and gameplay loop of events like Cosmic Threat, Tachyon Anomaly, and Corrupted Vibranium.

War for Wakanda was the last time a new hero graced all versions of Marvel's Avengers

Jane Foster will be the first new hero added to Marvel's Avengers since the PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man in November. She'll be the first new hero to hit all of the game's platforms since Black Panther almost a year ago.

We're continuing to watch the development for Marvel's Avengers, so keep it here on Shacknews. We'll be back with more information on the 2.4 and 2.5 updates as it arrives.