Spider-Man comes to Marvel's Avengers at the end of November

Crystal Dynamics has revealed the release date for Spider-Man in Marvel's Avengers.
Donovan Erskine
2

When Marvel’s Avengers launched, developer Crystal Dynamics said that the game’s post-launch content would focus on new playable heroes and missions associated with them. One of the first superheroes confirmed to be in the works for Marvel’s Avengers post-launch (on PlayStation) was none other than Spider-Man. A couple of new characters have come to the game since then, and news on the web-slinger has been pretty quiet, but we’ve finally got an update. Spider-Man will come to Marvel’s Avengers at the end of this month.

Crystal Dynamics shared a content roadmap in which it laid out what fans can expect to see over the next month. On November 30, the Discordant Sound Raid will bring a new challenging PvE event, and will also feature the Spider-Man Hero Event, officially adding the character to the game’s roster. Spider-Man will be exclusive to players on the PS4 and PS5.

Oddly enough, we still haven’t gotten an official look at Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers. With Insomniac Games’ wildly popular Spider-Man games, it’s been a question as to whether or not that will be the Spider-Man we get in Marvel’s Avengers, or if they'll look to use a different iteration.

The November 2021 Marvel’s Avengers content roadmap also includes a new enemy type in Echos, as well as new earnable cosmetics and reworked systems. This news comes just the day after Marvel’s Avengers backpedaled and removed microtransactions that the community criticized as play-to-win.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

