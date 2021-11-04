Spider-Man comes to Marvel's Avengers at the end of November Crystal Dynamics has revealed the release date for Spider-Man in Marvel's Avengers.

When Marvel’s Avengers launched, developer Crystal Dynamics said that the game’s post-launch content would focus on new playable heroes and missions associated with them. One of the first superheroes confirmed to be in the works for Marvel’s Avengers post-launch (on PlayStation) was none other than Spider-Man. A couple of new characters have come to the game since then, and news on the web-slinger has been pretty quiet, but we’ve finally got an update. Spider-Man will come to Marvel’s Avengers at the end of this month.

Crystal Dynamics shared a content roadmap in which it laid out what fans can expect to see over the next month. On November 30, the Discordant Sound Raid will bring a new challenging PvE event, and will also feature the Spider-Man Hero Event, officially adding the character to the game’s roster. Spider-Man will be exclusive to players on the PS4 and PS5.

Mark those calendars! A slew of content and reworks is all dropping on November 30!



Read - https://t.co/W68pC9UlC2 pic.twitter.com/YcNMzXleog — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) November 4, 2021

Peter Parker uncovers AIM’s new plan to acquire technology that could make their Synthoid army unstoppable and total domination inevitable. He must partner with the Avengers to stop this looming threat, and forms a tentative friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow while keeping his identity hidden. As a Hero accustomed to working solo, he struggles with the new dynamics of working with a team. Will he join up full time with the Avengers, or stay independent in his fight against AIM?

Oddly enough, we still haven’t gotten an official look at Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers. With Insomniac Games’ wildly popular Spider-Man games, it’s been a question as to whether or not that will be the Spider-Man we get in Marvel’s Avengers, or if they'll look to use a different iteration.

The November 2021 Marvel’s Avengers content roadmap also includes a new enemy type in Echos, as well as new earnable cosmetics and reworked systems. This news comes just the day after Marvel’s Avengers backpedaled and removed microtransactions that the community criticized as play-to-win.