Marvel's Avengers hits Xbox Game Pass this week Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix are bringing the Marvel's Avengers experience to Game Pass subscribers on console and PC.

It’s now been more than a year since Marvel’s Avengers was first released for PC and consoles, introducing us to a brand new story set in the beloved comic book universe. Along with it came a live-service multiplayer mode that admittedly struggled to capture the attention of major audiences. Now, Publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics are looking to bring in a new batch of players, as it’s been announced that Marvel’s Avengers is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Marvel’s Avengers was revealed as the latest title coming to Xbox Game Pass in a post on Xbox Wire. Starting on September 30, Marvel’s Avengers will be available at no further charge for Game Pass subscribers on console and PC.

If you’re gaming on Xbox Series X|S, you’ll get to play the optimized version of Marvel’s Avengers to take advantage of faster load times and higher frame rates resulting in a smoother gameplay experience. Marvel’s Avengers also supports Smart Delivery, giving you the best version of the game automatically delivered to your console, regardless of generation, with no extra steps required from you.

Marvel’s Avengers most recently expanded its universe with the War for Wakanda DLC, which added new story content centered around the Black Panther. All DLC in Marvel’s Avengers is free, so those playing through Game Pass will have immediate access to War for Wakanda, as well as the Hawkeye content. It’s also been confirmed that more content for the game is in development, though Xbox and PC players won’t be able to enjoy Spider-Man when he hits the game later this year.

If you passed on Marvel’s Avengers, it may be worth giving it a shot when it hits Xbox Game Pass on September 30. For more on what’s happening in Marvel’s Avengers, Shacknews has you covered.