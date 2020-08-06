All announcements, trailers, and reveals from PlayStation State of Play August 2020
Did you miss the August PlayStation State of Play? Don't worry. We've got Crash Bandicoot 4, Godfall, and all of the announcements and gameplay in between gathered here for you.
With a new PlayStation State of Play comes a wealth of PlayStation news, and the recent one had plenty to share. August’s State of Play was focused pretty much entirely on third-party titles for PS4 and PSVR, with just a little bit of new material to share about known and third-party PS5 games, but the slate of reveals was still pretty good. We’ve gathered together every trailer, reveal, and announcement that was shown during the presentation to share with you right here in one easy-to-find place.
The latest PlayStation State of Play livestream presentation was shown on August 6, 2020. Right from the get-go, Sony curtailed hopes by stating that there would be no new first-party PS5 reveals, but rather it would focus on PS4 and PSVR reveals and updates on known PS5 games. You can see the whole presentation in one place just below.
Want a breakdown of everything seen above? Here are all of the announcements, trailers, and reveals from the August 6 PlayStation State of Play presentation.
- Crash Bandicoot 4 will feature cosmetic skins, earned in-game without microtransactions
- Crash Bandicoot 4 will let you play as Coco, Cortex, and Dingodile
- Hitman 3 will be fully playable for PS VR
- Braid Anniversary Edition officially announced with remastered visuals
- Spelunky 2 new trailer reveals online multiplayer & September 2020 release date
- The Pathless gameplay revealed during August State of Play
- Genshin Impact explores an anime-style open world this fall on PS4
- Hood Outlaws & Legends brings gritty fantasy to PS5 in 2021
- Bugsnax gameplay showcased at State of Play
- Vader Immortal PSVR gameplay & August release date revealed
- Control's Awe expansion leaves players awestruck in three weeks
- Aeon Must Die is a frenetic 2D brawler out next year
- TemTem coming to PS5 in 2021
- Godfall new combat gameplay video showcases skill-based melee & various weapons
And that covers everything from the August 6 PlayStation State of Play. Did you find the presentation any good? What was your favorite game or reveal shown? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.
