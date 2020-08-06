Bugsnax gameplay showcased at State of Play Sony was talking bout Bugsnax at their latest State of Play

The little indie that caught the gaming world by storm, Bugsnax, was the star of Sony's August 6 State of Play. We saw new game play, as well as learned more about the game's mysterious story.

After its initial reveal at Sony’s “The Future of Gaming” event back in June, people haven’t stopped talking about Bugsnax, including us here at Shacknews. When the August State of Play was announced, there was no doubt in mind that Bugsnax would be given a prominent role in the show.

In the new trailer for Young Horses cute and cuddly food-creature adventure, we learn a lot more about the story behind Bugsnax. Set in the town of Snaxburg, Players play as a journalist studying the island of Bugsnax, its creatures, and its locals. However, there’s more than meets the eye with this seemingly happy go-lucky island of bug-snack hybrids. We see the journalist's boss scolding them for buying the idea that all is sunshine and rainbows on the island of Bugsnax, she even goes as far as to call one of its locals a con artist.

At the end of the trailer, the mood shifts as the setting gets dark and rainy. As the player approaches a cliff, we see a giant flying pizza monster and a deep growl is let out, shaking the surrounding area and sending the player off of said cliff. Now, we’re not ready to declare Bugsnax as a horror game, but there’s certainly something a bit darker rumbling below the cutesy fun exterior.

The new trailer also shows gameplay, as we see the player setting traps to capture different creatures on the island of Bugsnax. Bugsnax is set to launch this holiday for both the PS4 and PS5. If you missed Sony’s August State of Play, be sure to catch up with our recap of the event.