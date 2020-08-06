The Pathless gameplay revealed during August State of Play Giant Squid's next game got a gameplay showing at Sony's August 6 State of Play event.

During the August 6 State of Play event, we got a look at several third party titles that will be coming to PlayStation. Developed by Giant Squid, we were shown new gameplay of the upcoming adventure title, The Pathless. In a brand new trailer, we got a better idea at what gameplay and combat will be like in this new adventure title.

In the new trailer for The Pathless, we see the game’s protagonist in action. Named “The Hunter”, players travel around an open, mythic world looking to cure a darkness that plagues it. We’re shown that the primary gameplay component in The Pathless is the bow and arrow. A mastery of archery, The Hunter uses her bow for not only combat, but world traversal. We see her shoot talisman to propel herself forward, as well as suspending herself in the air to be carried by her eagle companion.

For The Pathless, the developers have put an emphasis on timing with the bow and arrow, rather than accuracy. This was to make the game’s movement feel as smooth and fluid as possible. The relationship between The Hunter and her eagle is paramount in The Pathless. Players will need to pet the eagle often in order to keep it clean and in good flying condition.

In the trailer, we also get a look at gameplay in The Pathless. The main antagonists in this Adventure title are cursed spirits. The large and monstrous creatures are imbued with evil aura, and will try to separate The Hunter from her eagle. There will be a stealth element, as we see The Hunter hiding from the dark spirit’s line of sight. To fight these enemies, players will need to return light to different obelisks.

The Pathless was first revealed in 2018 and is set to launch later this year. For more on the latest State of Play, checkout our recap of the event.