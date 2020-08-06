Genshin Impact explores an anime-style open world this fall on PS4 Looking heavily inspired by Breath of the Wild, Genshin Impact takes players through a colorful, anime-style adventure this fall on PS4.

Thursday's PlayStation State of Play presentation moved along with a fresh look at Genshin Impact, the anime-style adventure game from the team at miHoYo. Players will roam through an open world, one looking heavily inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, today's State of Play footage looked to make the case for what makes Genshin Impact stand out on its own.

Today's trailer offered some new insights into Genshin Impact's story and its massive world. Players are introduced to new characters and they'll need every one of those characters to get the full story experience. Expect to traverse through a magical world while controlling a character named the Traveler. They'll meet different characters over the course of their adventure, as they seek to learn more about this world that's controlled by powerful gods. For today's State of Play presentation, players also got to take a fresh look at the game's party-based combat and some of the powerful bosses that await them.

Players also got to look at a colorful world, where they climb just about anything, access nearly everything around them, and do so while managing a stamina meter. And just getting from Point A to Point B will see travelers come across side quests or other diversions that will keep them busy for hours on end. So yes, there are more than a few Breath of the Wild resemblances here. However, it just might be that party system that sets this apart from Nintendo's classic. In fact, let's hear more about it from PlayStation.Blog.

You can anticipate a roster of over 20 unique characters this fall (with plenty more on the way). We know you will come up with really cool team compositions and new ways to use elemental powers that even our designers didn’t think of!

While you have full control over your entire party playing solo, we wanted to give you the option to go co-op with up to 3 other friends (we love options). Playing co-op means more teamwork, more elemental reactions, and more challenges to overcome. And for that... we'll have fully supported crossplay.

Genshin Impact is set to release this fall on PlayStation 4. Look for it to also release on PC and mobile devices.