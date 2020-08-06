New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Genshin Impact explores an anime-style open world this fall on PS4

Looking heavily inspired by Breath of the Wild, Genshin Impact takes players through a colorful, anime-style adventure this fall on PS4.
Ozzie Mejia
Thursday's PlayStation State of Play presentation moved along with a fresh look at Genshin Impact, the anime-style adventure game from the team at miHoYo. Players will roam through an open world, one looking heavily inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, today's State of Play footage looked to make the case for what makes Genshin Impact stand out on its own.

Today's trailer offered some new insights into Genshin Impact's story and its massive world. Players are introduced to new characters and they'll need every one of those characters to get the full story experience. Expect to traverse through a magical world while controlling a character named the Traveler. They'll meet different characters over the course of their adventure, as they seek to learn more about this world that's controlled by powerful gods. For today's State of Play presentation, players also got to take a fresh look at the game's party-based combat and some of the powerful bosses that await them.

Players also got to look at a colorful world, where they climb just about anything, access nearly everything around them, and do so while managing a stamina meter. And just getting from Point A to Point B will see travelers come across side quests or other diversions that will keep them busy for hours on end. So yes, there are more than a few Breath of the Wild resemblances here. However, it just might be that party system that sets this apart from Nintendo's classic. In fact, let's hear more about it from PlayStation.Blog.

Genshin Impact is set to release this fall on PlayStation 4. Look for it to also release on PC and mobile devices.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

