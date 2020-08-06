Aeon Must Die is a frenetic 2D brawler out next year Get ready to rock out with one of the coolest-looking fighters we've seen this year.

Aeon Must Die is an intriguing brawler that was just announced during today's PlayStation State of Play, and it looks like a chaotic ride.

In this sci-fi epic, as Focus Home Interactive's Creative Producer Miguel Rey Garcia refers to the game via the PlayStation Blog announcement, you'll play the role of the symbiotic Aeon, the former emperor of the universe. You must take control of your own body as Aeon before ripping across the stars on a quest to preserve what's left of your species. Your sentient Bike will stick by you to make this all happen, too.

The game has a deeply stylized look to it from what we were shown during the State of Play presentation, and apparently takes cues from films like Yojimbo and Road Warrior as well as anime such as Gurren Lagann to pull its story together.

Aeon is outfitted with invincible armor that will help you in your crusade against a series of generals as you use a variety of moves to pull off combos and launch your enemies to their deaths. You may even overheat Aeon, which can result in a powerful energy blast. Go too far, and he can get into a drained state where he could be killed in just one hit.

Aeon Must Die is coming to PlayStation 4 in the coming year. It's definitely one title we can't wait to get our hands on. Be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews for additional details.