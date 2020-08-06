Crash Bandicoot 4 will feature cosmetic skins, earned in-game without microtransactions During Sony's August 6 State of Play, we learned about the plethora of cosmetics coming to Crash Bandicoot 4,

Sony opened their August 6 State of Play with the upcoming Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time. During the segment, it was revealed that there will be a variety of costumes for players to unlock in the sequel platformer. Further reassuring fans, developer Toys for Bob confirmed that all of the fancy new skins will be unlockable in-game, rather than requiring microtransactions.

In the newly released Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time trailer, we see our iconic protagonist donning a variety of neat and wacky costumes. This includes a chicken suit, a biker jacket, a pirate costume, and a neon outfit, just to name a handful. Truly curious fans can freeze frame the video to spot every new skin teased during the trailer.

Previous Crash Bandicoot games saw Crash changing outfits while performing different activities. Developer Toys For Bob saw this as an opportunity to expand on skins in the franchise's latest entry. The skins in Crash Bandicoot 4 are purely cosmetic, meaning they will have now impact on abilities or other aspects of gameplay. They can all be unlocked in-game through the completion of challenges and through collecting gems throughout levels.

The presentation also revealed that Coco will be playable throughout the entirety of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. We get to see some unique skins for Coco during the video above. PlayStation players will receive two skins early. Titled “Marsupus Erectus” and “Serious Upgrade,” these skins will be given to players upon completing the second level of the game. The skins will come free to other platforms by the end of 2020.

