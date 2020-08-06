Godfall new combat gameplay video showcases skill-based melee & various weapons Counterplay Games has described Godfall as a looter slasher that's half loot and half skill-based in combat, which was demonstrated in a new gameplay video.

Gearbox Software and developer Counterplay Games have been hard at work getting Godfall ready for launch this holiday on the PlayStation 5. The game Counterplay is putting together was described by the studio as a looter slasher where skilled melee combat is as important as good gear. During a recent Godfall gameplay reveal, the skill end of its combat was heavily demonstrated.

Godfall’s new combat gameplay video made an appearance during the PlayStation State of Play on August 6, 2020. In the game, player will have a choice between several archetypes of weapon classes: the longsword, dual blades, polearm, two-handed warhammer, and two-handed greatsword. Each will have a myriad of ways in which you can use it to defeat your enemies, and you can get a glimpse of the breakdown of the longsword and dual blades in the video below.

This story is still developing…