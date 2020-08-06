New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Godfall new combat gameplay video showcases skill-based melee & various weapons

Counterplay Games has described Godfall as a looter slasher that's half loot and half skill-based in combat, which was demonstrated in a new gameplay video.
TJ Denzer
Gearbox Software and developer Counterplay Games have been hard at work getting Godfall ready for launch this holiday on the PlayStation 5. The game Counterplay is putting together was described by the studio as a looter slasher where skilled melee combat is as important as good gear. During a recent Godfall gameplay reveal, the skill end of its combat was heavily demonstrated.

Godfall’s new combat gameplay video made an appearance during the PlayStation State of Play on August 6, 2020. In the game, player will have a choice between several archetypes of weapon classes: the longsword, dual blades, polearm, two-handed warhammer, and two-handed greatsword. Each will have a myriad of ways in which you can use it to defeat your enemies, and you can get a glimpse of the breakdown of the longsword and dual blades in the video below.

This story is still developing…

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

