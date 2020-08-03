PlayStation State of Play coming this week with no major PS5 announcements The upcoming PlayStation State of Play will instead focus on news regarding upcoming PS4 and PSVR games.

It’s safe to say many of us are chomping at the bit to learn any final details we can about the PlayStation 5 console coming this holiday season. A State of Play presentation was just announced by Sony for this week, but it would appear that we’re not going to be getting much in the way of news for the PS5 this time out. Sony stated up front that the State of Play will instead focus on PS4 and PSVR games with just a slight update on previously announced PS5 projects.

Sony announced the August PlayStation State of Play on the PlayStation Twitter and blog on August 3, 2020. Coming on August 6, 2020 at 1p.m. PT / 4p.m. ET to the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels, Sony is set to roll out a new State of Play presentation that will show of some upcoming games, focused mostly on PS4 and PSVR with just a few updates on PS5. Unfortunately, that means we won’t be learning anything new about the PS5 this time out, such as further games, console details, or the actual price of the machine.

State of Play returns Thursday at 1:00pm Pacific!



What to expect:

▪️ A focus on upcoming PS4 & PS VR games

▪️ A few quick check-ins on third-party and indie games from June’s PS5 showcase

▪️ No big PS5 announcements!



It’s a shame that we won’t get to hear anything new on the final details of the PS5 this time out, especially considering how close we’re coming to the actual launch of the next generation of consoles at this point. The June PS5 Livestream presentation showed off a lot of things, including the actual look of the console (and Bugsnax), but the price point and other important details remain elusive as we come up against the deadline.

Regardless, this upcoming PlayStation State of Play is slated to run for over 40 minutes. Stay tuned to Shacknews to see what PS4 and PSVR have in their homestretch lineup for 2020 and perhaps a little beyond.