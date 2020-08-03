New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PlayStation State of Play coming this week with no major PS5 announcements

The upcoming PlayStation State of Play will instead focus on news regarding upcoming PS4 and PSVR games.
TJ Denzer
5

It’s safe to say many of us are chomping at the bit to learn any final details we can about the PlayStation 5 console coming this holiday season. A State of Play presentation was just announced by Sony for this week, but it would appear that we’re not going to be getting much in the way of news for the PS5 this time out. Sony stated up front that the State of Play will instead focus on PS4 and PSVR games with just a slight update on previously announced PS5 projects.

Sony announced the August PlayStation State of Play on the PlayStation Twitter and blog on August 3, 2020. Coming on August 6, 2020 at 1p.m. PT / 4p.m. ET to the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels, Sony is set to roll out a new State of Play presentation that will show of some upcoming games, focused mostly on PS4 and PSVR with just a few updates on PS5. Unfortunately, that means we won’t be learning anything new about the PS5 this time out, such as further games, console details, or the actual price of the machine.

It’s a shame that we won’t get to hear anything new on the final details of the PS5 this time out, especially considering how close we’re coming to the actual launch of the next generation of consoles at this point. The June PS5 Livestream presentation showed off a lot of things, including the actual look of the console (and Bugsnax), but the price point and other important details remain elusive as we come up against the deadline.

Regardless, this upcoming PlayStation State of Play is slated to run for over 40 minutes. Stay tuned to Shacknews to see what PS4 and PSVR have in their homestretch lineup for 2020 and perhaps a little beyond.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    August 3, 2020 6:59 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, PlayStation State of Play coming this week with no major PS5 announcements

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      August 3, 2020 7:21 AM

      🤔 weird. What else is there to look forward to on the PS4? Ghost of Sushi was the last one that we know about, I think.

      • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        August 3, 2020 7:28 AM

        "we're not dropping PS4, stick with the Sony family!" (More junk info, almost nothing of real substance)

        Basically "please buy us" briefing, maybe?

    • daggot legacy 10 years
      reply
      August 3, 2020 7:35 AM

      There are a few more non-system exclusive titles coming. I assume they'll talk mostly about that. Maybe some news for 2K games? The indie stuff could range from trivial to most of the show. Maybe some bits about backwards compatibility? Maybe they're underplaying "big" since the feature has already been announced, just not demo'd?

      • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        August 3, 2020 7:38 AM

        We haven't heard much about those rear Buttons from thec add-on peripheral to the ps4? If the ps5 has them

