Crash Bandicoot 4 will let you play as Coco, Cortex, and Dingodile

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will mark the first time Dingodile and Cortex have been playable in a mainline Crash game.
TJ Denzer
1

With Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is set to do a lot of different things with the Crash franchise since it’s the first new mainline game in a decade. Previously we knew that we’d be able to play as Crash, Coco, and Cortex in the game, but during the new August PlayStation State of Play, Toys for Bob revealed that we’ll be also be able to play as Dingodile, and we’ll be able to play as all four of these characters in Crash Bandicoot 4's adventure.

Toys for Bob dropped new information and gameplay on Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on the PlayStation State of Play livestream on August 6, 2020. You can check out a look at Dingodile’s gameplay and more in the trailer just below.

This story is still developing…

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

