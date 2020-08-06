Crash Bandicoot 4 will let you play as Coco, Cortex, and Dingodile Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will mark the first time Dingodile and Cortex have been playable in a mainline Crash game.

With Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is set to do a lot of different things with the Crash franchise since it’s the first new mainline game in a decade. Previously we knew that we’d be able to play as Crash, Coco, and Cortex in the game, but during the new August PlayStation State of Play, Toys for Bob revealed that we’ll be also be able to play as Dingodile, and we’ll be able to play as all four of these characters in Crash Bandicoot 4's adventure.

Toys for Bob dropped new information and gameplay on Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on the PlayStation State of Play livestream on August 6, 2020. You can check out a look at Dingodile’s gameplay and more in the trailer just below.

