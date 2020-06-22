Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time gets October 2020 release date Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time was revealed during a Summer Game Fest 2020 livestream, and we won't be waiting long to play it with an October release date revealed.

Geoff Keighley and the Summer Game Fest 2020 got to show the latest news on the Crash Bandicoot franchise today, as Crash joined in on the latest livestream. We got our first look at the new game, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, featuring gameplay, playable characters, and a release date set for October 2020.

The first reveal of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was shown during a Summer Game Fest 2020 livestream on June 22, 2020. Slated for an October 2, 2020 release on PS4, Xbox One, and later on Xbox Series X, players will be rejoining Crash Bandicoot, Coco, and other familiar characters in an all-new platforming adventure. Activision and Toys for Bob also revealed that there will be a pre-order bonus which includes different costumes for Crash and his sister Coco to equip during the game. You can check out the Crash 4 trailer just below.

It’s awesome to see Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time finally on full display. We’ve been seeing hints of the game recently, including a leak that exposed the mainline title and cover art on a Taiwan game ratings board listing. However, this was our first major look at the title, including a neat reveal of power-ups, different masks beyond our usual friends Aku Aku and Uka Uka, familiar and new platforming antics across vast past and future time periods with dinosaurs and flying cars, and much more. It’s just as cool that we won’t be waiting very long to get the continuation of the Crash Bandicoot series after the successful return of the Crash series in 2017 with the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

With Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time coming in hot this coming October, stay tuned to Shacknews for further information and details regarding the game as we get closer to the late 2020 release date.