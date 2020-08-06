New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Spelunky 2 new trailer reveals online multiplayer & September 2020 release date

We got a new look at dungeon action platformer Spelunky 2, featuring online multiplayer and coming this September.
TJ Denzer
2

It’s been a while since we heard anything about Spelunky 2, but the procedurally generated action platformer had a surprise showing during the PlayStation State of Play in which we learned that not only is the game launching in September this year, but it’s also getting new online multiplayer so you can adventure (or betray) with your friends whether together or online.

The new Spelunky 2 gameplay trailer was shown during the PlayStation State of Play presentation on August 6, 2020. One of the biggest reveals during the entire trailer was that it’s coming to PlayStation 4 on September 15, 2020. Moreover, Spelunky 2 will be getting online multiplayer. The first was entirely local co-op, but Spelunky 2 will allow players to link up online to challenge the new randomized levels and challenges the game has in store for us. You can see the new gameplay in action in the trailer just below.

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

