Vader Immortal PSVR gameplay & August release date revealed

We got an all-new look at Vader Immortal's PSVR gameplay during the August PlayStation State of Play, including a release date this month.
TJ Denzer
If you’ve ever wanted to wield the Force and lightsabers as a Jedi in the Star Wars universe, then PSVR game Star Wars: Vader Immortal is arguably your best chance to do it. We got a new look at gameplay on PSVR, including a release date set for later this August.

The new look at Star Wars: Vader Immortal for PSVR was shown during the PlayStation State of Play on August 6, 2020. Having previously launched on Oculus and other VR systems in May 2019, this will mark the game’s debut on the PlayStation VR system, and with it came an August 25, 2020 launch date. You can see the trailer for the PSVR launch below.

This story is still developing…

TJ Denzer

