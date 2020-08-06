TemTem coming to PS5 in 2021 The Pokemon-inspired RPG will make the leap to consoles next year.

TemTem was featured in the August 6 State of Play, where it was revealed that the game will be coming to PS5 in 2021. Currently exclusive to those on PC, console players will get their hands on the new online RPG next year.

Much of the excitement swirling around TemTem leading up to its release was due to the fact that the game looks like a fresh take on Game Freak’s formula with the Pokemon games. Launching on PC, and allowing open world online play, TemTem piqued the interest of many who’d grown tired of the Pokemon franchise. The game is still in a beta/pre-release version, but is set to hit 1.0 later this year.

In the trailer shown during the latest State of Play, it was revealed that TemTem will be coming to consoles when it launches on the PlayStation 5 this August. This is quite a big deal, as the creature collecting/battling genre that Pokemon popularized is harshly lacking in titles outside of those exclusive to Nintendo’s family of products. Putting the game on PS5 will surely open it up to a large array of new players.

The new TemTem trailer showcases the open world online exploration that players will experience, as well as the strategic battles that they will have. The trailer does not indicate if there will be new or exclusive content to jump into for the PS5 version of the game.

In 2021, TemTem will be playable on both PC and PS5. Could the game potentially see a port to the Switch or Xbox? Only time will tell. In the meantime, catch up with the other announcements made during the August 6 State of Play with our recap article.