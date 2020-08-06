New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

TemTem coming to PS5 in 2021

The Pokemon-inspired RPG will make the leap to consoles next year.

Donovan Erskine
1

TemTem was featured in the August 6 State of Play, where it was revealed that the game will be coming to PS5 in 2021. Currently exclusive to those on PC, console players will get their hands on the new online RPG next year.

Much of the excitement swirling around TemTem leading up to its release was due to the fact that the game looks like a fresh take on Game Freak’s formula with the Pokemon games. Launching on PC, and allowing open world online play, TemTem piqued the interest of many who’d grown tired of the Pokemon franchise. The game is still in a beta/pre-release version, but is set to hit 1.0 later this year.  

In the trailer shown during the latest State of Play, it was revealed that TemTem will be coming to consoles when it launches on the PlayStation 5 this August. This is quite a big deal, as the creature collecting/battling genre that Pokemon popularized is harshly lacking in titles outside of those exclusive to Nintendo’s family of products. Putting the game on PS5 will surely open it up to a large array of new players. 

The new TemTem trailer showcases the open world online exploration that players will experience, as well as the strategic battles that they will have. The trailer does not indicate if there will be new or exclusive content to jump into for the PS5 version of the game. 

In 2021, TemTem will be playable on both PC and PS5. Could the game potentially see a port to the Switch or Xbox? Only time will tell. In the meantime, catch up with the other announcements made during the August 6 State of Play with our recap article.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

