Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid League ushers in morphin esports
It's Esports Time, as nWay and Hasbro introduce a new esports league for Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid.
It's Esports Time, as nWay and Hasbro introduce a new esports league for Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid.
This enormous figure is entering production after reaching its funding goal.
A galaxy of new Star Wars products are coming for eager fans to eat up ahead of the new movie's release.
Take a look at this video of a Unicron prototype, as one of Hasbro's senior product designers works to convert it from planet to robot.
We take a look at three figures from Hasbro's new line.
We go hands-on with Colossus and Juggernaut, the latest figures added to Hasbro's Marvel Legends collection.
It's time to get nostalgic for Transformers as Hasbro introduces some of the best figurines for the holiday season.
The biggest film of all time is the key focus of Hasbro's latest line of Marvel figures.
Get a look at the latest Star Wars themed toys coming out of Hasbro in 2019, including new additions to the Black Series as well as the HyperReal Darth Vader.
Hasbro showed off plenty of new upcoming Overwatch figures, including Hanzo, Genji, Lucio, and D.Va.