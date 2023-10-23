Magic: The Gathering & Marvel to collaborate in multi-year, multi-set deal
Marvel and Hasbro have teamed up to bring iconic heroes and villains to Magic: The Gathering cards and products.
Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast have been engaging in an enormous amount of crossover fun with various franchises and Magic: The Gathering, but the next one will bring Marvel heroism and villainy to the popular card game. Marvel and Hasbro have announced a multi-year, multi-set deal that will bring a wealth of new cards and products to MtG featuring iconic Marvel characters and concepts.
Hasbro and Marvel announced the deal in a press release on the Magic: The Gathering website on October 24, 2023. The deal is an extension of the standing agreement between the two, with the addition that the first Magic: The Gathering set of products featuring Marvel characters and stories is set to launch in 2025. It will be the first of many tentpole sets and products featuring the Marvel universe, as shared by Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro Gaming President Cynthia Williams:
Marvel Comics and Franchise President Dan Buckley was also excited to talk about the deal, reminiscing over the brand’s history with cards and collectibles:
With the first Marvel x Magic: The Gathering set coming in 2025, stay tuned as we await more details on the collaboration between Hasbro and Marvel throughout the coming year. You can also check out more of our Magic: The Gathering coverage, including our look at the recent Lord of the Rings crossover set.
