Magic: The Gathering & Marvel to collaborate in multi-year, multi-set deal

Marvel and Hasbro have teamed up to bring iconic heroes and villains to Magic: The Gathering cards and products.
TJ Denzer
Image via Hasbro
1

Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast have been engaging in an enormous amount of crossover fun with various franchises and Magic: The Gathering, but the next one will bring Marvel heroism and villainy to the popular card game. Marvel and Hasbro have announced a multi-year, multi-set deal that will bring a wealth of new cards and products to MtG featuring iconic Marvel characters and concepts.

Hasbro and Marvel announced the deal in a press release on the Magic: The Gathering website on October  24, 2023. The deal is an extension of the standing agreement between the two, with the addition that the first Magic: The Gathering set of products featuring Marvel characters and stories is set to launch in 2025. It will be the first of many tentpole sets and products featuring the Marvel universe, as shared by Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro Gaming President Cynthia Williams:

Magic: The Gathering and Marvel crossover sets and products are coming to the popular card game soon.
Source: Hasbro

Marvel Comics and Franchise President Dan Buckley was also excited to talk about the deal, reminiscing over the brand’s history with cards and collectibles:

With the first Marvel x Magic: The Gathering set coming in 2025, stay tuned as we await more details on the collaboration between Hasbro and Marvel throughout the coming year. You can also check out more of our Magic: The Gathering coverage, including our look at the recent Lord of the Rings crossover set.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

