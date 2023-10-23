Magic: The Gathering & Marvel to collaborate in multi-year, multi-set deal Marvel and Hasbro have teamed up to bring iconic heroes and villains to Magic: The Gathering cards and products.

Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast have been engaging in an enormous amount of crossover fun with various franchises and Magic: The Gathering, but the next one will bring Marvel heroism and villainy to the popular card game. Marvel and Hasbro have announced a multi-year, multi-set deal that will bring a wealth of new cards and products to MtG featuring iconic Marvel characters and concepts.

Hasbro and Marvel announced the deal in a press release on the Magic: The Gathering website on October 24, 2023. The deal is an extension of the standing agreement between the two, with the addition that the first Magic: The Gathering set of products featuring Marvel characters and stories is set to launch in 2025. It will be the first of many tentpole sets and products featuring the Marvel universe, as shared by Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro Gaming President Cynthia Williams:

We are extremely proud to collaborate with Marvel to bring its iconic characters to fans around the world in new ways. These tentpole sets will build on the tradition of incorporating beloved fan-favorite characters and elements from world-class brands into Magic: The Gathering.

Source: Hasbro

Marvel Comics and Franchise President Dan Buckley was also excited to talk about the deal, reminiscing over the brand’s history with cards and collectibles:

Trading cards have always been a part of Marvel’s DNA, so this collaboration takes that experience to a whole new level. With the depth that our storytelling and characters bring to the table, we can’t wait for fans to see how the Marvel Universe translates seamlessly into gameplay within these Magic: The Gathering products and sets for years to come.

With the first Marvel x Magic: The Gathering set coming in 2025, stay tuned as we await more details on the collaboration between Hasbro and Marvel throughout the coming year.