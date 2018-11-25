Magic: Manastrike casts its spell on mobile devices today
Magic: The Gathering continues its big expansion into other realms in 2020 with a new strategy game hitting mobile devices.
The final release of this digital card game a year later makes for an even more satisfying product than open beta.
After a year in Open Beta, Magic: The Gathering Arena is set to hit 1.0 alongside a brand new expansion.
The popular trading card game comes to PC with an intuitive online system for casual and hardcore players. How does it compare to real-world play? Our review.
Magic: The Gathering Arena's open beta is adding a special feature aimed at its growing streamer base.
Get an early taste of the future of digital Magic by jumping into the open PC beta of Magic: The Gathering Arena.
We get a close look at Wizards of the Coast's newest competitive online Magic: The Gathering experience and have loads of closed beta codes to hand out.
The wizards, warlords, Winter Orbs and Whippoorwhills of Magic: The Gathering are returning once again this year in a new downloadable Duels of the Planeswalkers game. This year's instalment, Magic 2014 - Duels of the Planeswalkers, is adding a new platform to its hand, coming to Android as well as PC, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3.
Love it, loathe it, kind of like it, think it's a bit naff, or have no real opinion, you must admire that Magic: The Gathering has been around for 19 years now but still manages to stay fresh with new expansions and an ever-changing metagame. With the cardboard incarnation's 'Return to Ravinca' expansion block drawing near, the digital version Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013 has received a small expansion of its own, with new DLC teasing the new set.
The latest digital version of the addictive card game is arriving on June 20 for download on PC, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and iPad. Hey, come watch the E3 trailer for some hot card-on-card action.