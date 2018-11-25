Magic: The Gathering - Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013 DLC decks released

Love it, loathe it, kind of like it, think it's a bit naff, or have no real opinion, you must admire that Magic: The Gathering has been around for 19 years now but still manages to stay fresh with new expansions and an ever-changing metagame. With the cardboard incarnation's 'Return to Ravinca' expansion block drawing near, the digital version Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013 has received a small expansion of its own, with new DLC teasing the new set.