E4 Remake: Magic: The Gathering designer on the making of the Assassin's Creed set We learn what goes into the making of a special set like the upcoming one based on the world of Assassin's Creed.

Wizards of the Coast has been upping its collaboration game over the last few years. The team has previously announced Magic: The Gathering collaborations with major licenses like Marvel, Lord of the Rings, and Doctor Who, while also issuing special cards that featured big-time video game franchises like Street Fighter. One of the latest collaborations is with the crew at Ubisoft to bring Assassin's Creed into Magic: The Gathering.

Fans first learned about Magic: The Gathering - Assassin's Creed back in February. This celebration of the Assassin's Creed franchise is just weeks away from hitting stores, which is why this is a good time to speak with members of the MTG team about this upcoming set. In fact, we ask about the making of a set like this in general and what it means to work with a major license like Assassin's Creed.

Magic: The Gathering - Assassin's Creed will hit stores on Friday, July 5.