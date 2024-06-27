New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

E4 Remake: Magic: The Gathering designer on the making of the Assassin's Creed set

We learn what goes into the making of a special set like the upcoming one based on the world of Assassin's Creed.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Wizards of the Coast has been upping its collaboration game over the last few years. The team has previously announced Magic: The Gathering collaborations with major licenses like Marvel, Lord of the Rings, and Doctor Who, while also issuing special cards that featured big-time video game franchises like Street Fighter. One of the latest collaborations is with the crew at Ubisoft to bring Assassin's Creed into Magic: The Gathering.

Fans first learned about Magic: The Gathering - Assassin's Creed back in February. This celebration of the Assassin's Creed franchise is just weeks away from hitting stores, which is why this is a good time to speak with members of the MTG team about this upcoming set. In fact, we ask about the making of a set like this in general and what it means to work with a major license like Assassin's Creed.

Magic: The Gathering - Assassin's Creed will hit stores on Friday, July 5. This is not the end of our big day of interviews, so keep it here throughout the day for more from Shacknews E4 Remake.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

