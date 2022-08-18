Everything revealed for Magic: The Gathering and D&D during Wizards Presents Wizards Presents had a full lineup of exciting reveals for Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. If you missed the showcase, Shacknews is here with a recap.

It was a busy morning for the team at Wizards of the Coast, which had some exciting reveals for both Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. This includes a full lineup for 2023, as well as a few items to look forward to in the near future.

It was all revealed during Thursday's Wizards Presents showcase. For those who missed it, here are the big announcements.

Magic: The Gathering

Magic: The Gathering fans can expect plenty from the franchise's 30th anniversary. Wizards of the Coast will start off a new story arc with the upcoming Dominaria United set, which will release on September 9. This set will see Dominarians clash with the Phyrexians as part of a four-party story. The Phyrexia story arc will then continue through the end of the year and into 2023. The Brothers' War will arrive in November, followed by Phyrexia: All Will Be One sometime in Q1 2023. The saga will conclude with March of the Machine, as well as March of the Machine: The Aftermath, both of which will release in Q2 2023.

The Magic landscape promises to shift significantly with the end of the Phyrexia arc, but the multiverse will roll on even after it ends. In Q2 2023, look for Wilds of Eldraine to take players back into the classic fairy tale plane of Eldraine. Next year will wrap up with the Lost Caverns of Ixalan set, which will introduce all new Pirates, Dinosaurs, and Vampires, who are all at war.

On top of the standard sets, look for more crossover sets to come in the form of the Universes Beyond product line. Thursday's showcase featured a first look at Warhammer 40K, which will feature four commander decks and foul Sol Rings, each themed after each faction representing the Imperium of Man, Tyranids, Necrons, and Chaos.

New Universes Beyond sets will release later next year. In Q3 2023, expect to see a new set based on the tales of Tolkien. The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set will feature Frodo, Aragorn, and the Fellowship, for an 18 card booster set. It will also be featured in Magic: The Gathering Arena as a new Alchecmy set.

To cap things off for Universes Beyond, look for a new collaboration with the BBC that will see Doctor Who introduced. Look for Commander decks, collector boosters, and Secret Lair cards, which will honor the 60-year history of the BBC classic. More details on the Doctor Who collaboration are expected in the future.

Dungeons & Dragons

The biggest story to come out of D&D is the introduction of One D&D, the codename for the next generation of Dungeons & Dragons. This will include updated rules and will be backwards compatible with the 5th edition. Even more interesting is a new digital play experience that's currently in development, which will allow Dungeon Masters full immersion and 3D creation tools. The digital component is being built with Unreal Engine and promises to freshen up the typical D&D experience. Sign-ups for public playtests are now open on the D&D Beyond website.

New adventure sets include Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen, which takes players into the world of Krynn during the War of the Lance. To go along with that, a new board game called Dragonlance: Warriors of Krynn is also in the works. D&D players are welcome to use one or the other or combine the two to tell exciting new stories. Look for Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon to release on December 6. New physical and digital content will also be made available to coincide with its release. Visit the D&D Store for a chance at early access, which begins on November 22.

Lastly, there are some exciting new D&D books on the way in 2023. Winter will see the release of Keys from the Golden Vault, which is described as a book of adventures featuring Ocean's Eleven-like heists. That will be followed by Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants, which will act as a companion to Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, in Spring 2023. The summer will see the arrival of The Book of Many Things and Phandelver Campaign, companions to the Deck of Many Things and Lost Mine of Phandelver, respectively. Lastly, D&D will return to Planescape with a three-book slipcase that contains a setting guide, bestiary, and adventure campaign.

That's a small taste of what's coming to Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons in the next year. You can read more about upcoming merchandise and other assorted goodies through the Wizards of the Coast website.