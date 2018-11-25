MTG Arena Open online event will feature in-game rewards & a $2K prize
The Magic: The Gathering Arena Open online event will feature a two-day competitive tournament with a chance at winning in-game content and a nice cash prize.
The final release of this digital card game a year later makes for an even more satisfying product than open beta.
After a year in Open Beta, Magic: The Gathering Arena is set to hit 1.0 alongside a brand new expansion.
Plane-cation is a part of the new Chronicles event series, and it's just about time to experience it.
The popular trading card game comes to PC with an intuitive online system for casual and hardcore players. How does it compare to real-world play? Our review.
Magic: The Gathering Arena's open beta is adding a special feature aimed at its growing streamer base.
Get an early taste of the future of digital Magic by jumping into the open PC beta of Magic: The Gathering Arena.
We get a close look at Wizards of the Coast's newest competitive online Magic: The Gathering experience and have loads of closed beta codes to hand out.