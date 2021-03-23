Magic: Legends PC open beta kicks off today today
You can enter the open beta for Magic: Legends via Arc Games' website or Epic Games Store.
Fans waiting to get their hands on the new ARPG set in the Magic multiverse are in for a treat. Developed by Cryptic Studios, Magic: Legends presents the franchise in an entirely new light. The free-to-play, persistent world adventure now has an open beta session so interested parties can give it a try ahead of its official release. The open beta starts today and is available to PC users.
Players interested in joining the Magic: Legends open beta can sign up at either the Arc Games website or via Epic Games Store. Those who join the game’s Open Beta will assume the role of a powerful, spell-wielding Planeswalker and travel across five diverse regions while collecting more than 175 powerful mana-based spells and 170 pieces of Equipment inspired by the original strategy game.
Players who download Magic: Legends from Arc Games will receive a free Gavony Vigilante Costume for their character, the 'Bruiser’ skin for the Ogre Mortar creature summon, two drop boosts and two mission boosts. Epic Games Store users have until April 6 at 9 a.m. PT to claim a free Moorland Ranger Costume, Moorland Ranger Werewolf Summon Skin and two drop boosts.
Magic: Legends is published by Perfect World Entertainment and will launch later this year for PC, Xbox One, and PS4.
Tried it out. Game engine has weird performance issues (I don't know why you need a fully rotatable camera that lacks zoom/height/angle adjustment, Diablo 3 shows that you can do effective isometric view just fine with simple four-directional rotation). But the core concept - that outside a couple base skills that the rest are set by card-like mechanics seems right.
Unfortunately, the chat was being spammed so I'm going to let it wear a bit to try some more.
I played for a few hours, kind of hated it :(
-Art style looks really generic and boring
-Mouse cursor can't be changed (?) and I can barely see it, I keep losing track of it, and some spells require select enemies so that's annoying
-Movement and attack is weird, only works on certain angles, not entirely in a free circle
-Spell order feels really gimmicky, like I'm just constantly spamming whatever seems come in the que
-Performance is really weird, lots of stuttering
-The game forces you to play with others? I probably missed something, but I had to keep playing with random people, I wanted to play solo
-No loot as you go (I hate this) just quest rewards at the end, which are mostly cards, I didn't come accross a single piece of gear
Blah, I was really looking forward to it
When you go to the missions, you can select private or public matches. There's a whole way to also add modifiers to adjust rewards too.
But there are a lot of weird performance problems at this state. And yeah, the lack of loot in battle (short of mana and gold) is sorta lame. But maybe this is part of the beta state?
