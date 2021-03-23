Magic: Legends PC open beta kicks off today today You can enter the open beta for Magic: Legends via Arc Games' website or Epic Games Store.

Fans waiting to get their hands on the new ARPG set in the Magic multiverse are in for a treat. Developed by Cryptic Studios, Magic: Legends presents the franchise in an entirely new light. The free-to-play, persistent world adventure now has an open beta session so interested parties can give it a try ahead of its official release. The open beta starts today and is available to PC users.

Players interested in joining the Magic: Legends open beta can sign up at either the Arc Games website or via Epic Games Store. Those who join the game’s Open Beta will assume the role of a powerful, spell-wielding Planeswalker and travel across five diverse regions while collecting more than 175 powerful mana-based spells and 170 pieces of Equipment inspired by the original strategy game.

Players who download Magic: Legends from Arc Games will receive a free Gavony Vigilante Costume for their character, the 'Bruiser’ skin for the Ogre Mortar creature summon, two drop boosts and two mission boosts. Epic Games Store users have until April 6 at 9 a.m. PT to claim a free Moorland Ranger Costume, Moorland Ranger Werewolf Summon Skin and two drop boosts.

Magic: Legends is published by Perfect World Entertainment and will launch later this year for PC, Xbox One, and PS4.

