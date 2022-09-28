Retail Therapy Ep.13: Magic the Gathering with Special Guests Blake Rasmussen & Alex Andrews Join us as we dive deeper into the magical realm of Magic: The Gathering with special guests including MTG Senior Communications Manager, Blake Rasmusssen!

If you’ve been itching for a brand new episode of Retail Therapy, you’ll be happy to hear we’ve got an exciting one lined up and set to air this Wednesday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. (PT), 4:00 p.m. (ET). If you miss some or all of the stream today, no worries as it’ll be uploaded to the Shacknews YouTube channel, allowing you to circle back and catch anything you might’ve missed whenever you like!

The topic of discussion for the latest Retail Therapy stream is the beloved card game, Magic: The Gathering (MTG). Not only will there be discussions about why there’s so much love for MTG, it’ll also feature special guests including Blake Rasmussen, Senior Communications Manager for Magic: The Gathering. If you’re a fan of Magic: The Gathering, this episode of Retail Therapy is certainly one you won’t want to miss!

As always, we appreciate everyone who tunes into our livestream shows. If you want to stay up-to-date on our weekly streams, be sure to follow and sub to the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you haven’t already, you can link your Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts together to get a free channel subscription every month. With that out of the way, we hope you enjoy today’s Magic: The Gathering-themed episode of Retail Therapy!