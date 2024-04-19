Shack Together 011 - Sea of Deceives, Smell-o-vision, Nintendo Indie World Feat. Sam Chandler

Join Asif Khan, a few moments of John Benyamine, Cake Producer Joe Stasio, and the lovely Sam Chandler on this episode of Shack Together as we discuss what games we’ve been playing lately and so much more. From F-Zero 99 to Destiny 2, we dive into our gaming (and reading) experiences of the past week. Afterward, we play a few rounds of “Sea of Deceives!” where Asif and Sam try to discern wether a word or phrase hales from Rare’s Sea of Thieves or Joe’s mind palace.

In Story Time, we cover the latest headlines from the gaming world, including a Lawbreakers 2.0 revival, Keanu Reeves’ casting as Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and much more. Plus, we run through the announcements and updates that came out of the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, which notably did not include Hollow Knight Silksong. And that’s it! Have a listen and enjoy!

