Unboxing & Review: Mighty Morphin Dino Megazord This figurine is part of the Zord Ascension Project, featuring five toys that can combine into one impressive action figure.

We’ve got a few Power Rangers fans on staff here at Shacknews. Because of this, it should come as no surprise that Greg Burke was rather excited to unbox the Mighty Morphin Dino Megazord. This figurine is part of the Zord Ascension Project in the Lightning Collection. Please take a look at the unboxing video below!

What’s immediately obvious with the unboxing is the quality of packaging. In a bid to reduce the reliance on plastics, the packaging is plastic-free, using paper and cardboard to protect the figurines. When Greg does get to the figurines, he notes that though they are slightly smaller, the build quality is impressive and offers more posing options thanks to the joints.

As for putting all the pieces together, Greg notes that everything snaps together nicely and feels good doing so. When completed, the Megazord stands only slightly shorter than the original. Despite this, it looks great among the other figurines in the various collections. Head over to to Hasbro site to pick up your own Mighty Morphin Dino Megazord.

